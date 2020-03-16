Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho lead FIFA coronavirus advice

1:43 Football legends, including Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and FIFA President Gianni Infantino provide advice on how best to stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak Football legends, including Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and FIFA President Gianni Infantino provide advice on how best to stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak

Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho are among the names leading a FIFA instruction video on how to protect against coronavirus.

Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger is now FIFA's chief of global football development and he urged everyone to follow five disciplines, dished out by ex-Tottenham boss Pochettino, Manchester United Women's head coach Casey Stoney, Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse, current Spurs head coach Mourinho and ex-USA Women's head coach Jill Ellis.

The video is finished by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who announces "together, we will win this difficult match". The full transcript reads:

Arsene Wenger: "We all know the situation with the coronavirus is a very serious one and we need to put health first. These are the five key tactics to tacking the coronavirus and I urge you all to follow with discipline at all times these five key tactics."

Mauricio Pochettino: "It starts with your hands. Please wash your hands frequently, if possible, with an alcohol-based hand solution."

Casey Stoney: "With your elbows bent, please cover your nose and mouth if you sneeze or cough. If using tissues, dispose of them immediately."

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse: "For your face, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. This can prevent the virus entering the body."

Jose Mourinho: "In terms of social interaction, take a step back. Stay one metre distance minimum from everyone that coughs or sneezes."

Ex-USA head coach Jill Ellis: "If you feel unwell, stay home. In some countries, isolation might be advisable for healthy persons too. Please follow all instructions from your local health authority.

Gianno Infantino: "So please keep yourselves informed at all times. Follow these recommendations and support the WHO in their efforts at tackling the coronavirus. Together we will win this difficult match."

