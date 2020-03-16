Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho lead FIFA coronavirus advice
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 17/03/20 9:33am
Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho are among the names leading a FIFA instruction video on how to protect against coronavirus.
Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger is now FIFA's chief of global football development and he urged everyone to follow five disciplines, dished out by ex-Tottenham boss Pochettino, Manchester United Women's head coach Casey Stoney, Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse, current Spurs head coach Mourinho and ex-USA Women's head coach Jill Ellis.
The video is finished by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who announces "together, we will win this difficult match". The full transcript reads:
Arsene Wenger: "We all know the situation with the coronavirus is a very serious one and we need to put health first. These are the five key tactics to tacking the coronavirus and I urge you all to follow with discipline at all times these five key tactics."
Mauricio Pochettino: "It starts with your hands. Please wash your hands frequently, if possible, with an alcohol-based hand solution."
Casey Stoney: "With your elbows bent, please cover your nose and mouth if you sneeze or cough. If using tissues, dispose of them immediately."
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse: "For your face, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. This can prevent the virus entering the body."
Jose Mourinho: "In terms of social interaction, take a step back. Stay one metre distance minimum from everyone that coughs or sneezes."
Ex-USA head coach Jill Ellis: "If you feel unwell, stay home. In some countries, isolation might be advisable for healthy persons too. Please follow all instructions from your local health authority.
Gianno Infantino: "So please keep yourselves informed at all times. Follow these recommendations and support the WHO in their efforts at tackling the coronavirus. Together we will win this difficult match."
