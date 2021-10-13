Euro 2020: UEFA hearing into crowd trouble at final set for Monday

A UEFA disciplinary hearing into the crowd trouble at this summer's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley will be held on Monday (October 18).

A decision is likely to be announced on Monday or Tuesday - and it is possible the FA could be ordered to play an England game or games behind closed doors.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings after security breaches at the final on July 11 - which Italy won on penalties.

Image: Italy won Euro 2020 after beating England in a penalty shootout

Ticketless supporters managed to get into the game and clashed with stewards, police and fans.

UEFA is investigating to see if the FA potentially violated Article 16 (2) (h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations which says all associations are liable for a lack of order or discipline observed inside or around the stadium.

The FA has commissioned an independent review into the final.

An FA statement at the time read in part: "We are determined to fully understand what happened outside and then inside Wembley Stadium at the UEFA EURO 2020 Final on Sunday 11 July 2021.

"It will speak to all parties concerned and include external experts.

"A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated."

The FA was fined £25,630 for crowd problems, including the shining of a laser pointer at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, during England's semi-final win, also at Wembley.