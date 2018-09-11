England player ratings: Who impressed against Switzerland?

John Stones, Ben Chillwell and Jesse Lingard came off the bench for England

We rated England's players after their 1-0 victory over Switzerland. Which players sent a message to Gareth Southgate?

England broke a run of three straight defeats on Tuesday evening at the King Power Stadium as Southgate made nine changes to the team who were beaten 2-1 by Spain on Saturday.

Here's our verdict on Southgate's side...

Jack Butland - 6

England's back-up goalkeeper walked away with a clean sheet but didn't convince with the ball at his feet, especially in the first half. Did make two important saves with his feet just before the break.

Jack Butland made a rare start

Kyle Walker - 7

Seemed to have a point to prove after being dropped on Saturday. Offered an outlet going forward, breaking out from the defensive three and conjured up a superb cross for the winning goal. However, his defensive issues remain due to his lack of positional awareness in his unfamiliar role - lacks awareness of danger.

Harry Maguire - 6

Solid. The home fans chanted his name with gusto. A mainstay in this England team now.

Harry Maguire was cheered regularly from his home fans

James Tarkowski - 5

Looked very nervous in the first-half as he was asked to play a passing game that he doesn't do at club level. England missed John Stones' calmness back there.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Didn't get many chances to cause problems in the attacking third but was a reliable source in possession.

Danny Rose - 7

England's bright spark. His pace caused problems for Stephan Litchsteiner, who picked up a booking for a late challenge on the Spurs man. Played with an intensity that was missing from his teammates.

Danny Rose starred for England

Eric Dier - 5

Struggled in a position that doesn't really bring the best out of him. Failed to screen his defenders or really provide a consistent outlet and base for England to play forward with pace.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5

There were clear signs of rustiness for a player that has played just 33 minutes of football this season. Jamie Redknapp had mentioned before the match he wanted to see the Chelsea man play at a higher intensity - a criticism that was relevant for this performance. England missed the electricity that Jesse Lingard provides.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek struggled to get into the game

Fabian Delph - 6

Linked with Rose in the early stages but faded. The position just off the left of midfield is made for him as his clever movement provides plenty of space for the left-wing back on the overlap.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Full of energy, endeavour and clever movement. The service into him was poor but he made the most of his scraps by netting the winner. Southgate will be keen to him get more minutes at Manchester United in order to nurture his clear talent.

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring

Danny Welbeck - 6

Plenty of fizz on show but was rarely given the required service to make a difference. Chased lots of lost causes but his hold-up game let him down at times.

Subs:

Stones (7) settled England down when he entered the fray and made a goal-saving block in the final quarter. He's an underrated player in this England set-up. Jordan Henderson (7) also showed his importance with some forceful forward passing that was lacking from Dier.

Harry Kane (6), Lingard (6), Kieran Trippier (6) and Ben Chillwell (6) were tidy in possession but had little impact on the game during their respective cameos.