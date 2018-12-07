England Women fourth in FIFA rankings ahead of World Cup draw

England Women are in Pot 1 for Saturday's World Cup draw

England Women have dropped down one place to fourth in the FIFA world rankings ahead of Saturday's World Cup draw.

Next summer's hosts France leapfrog England into third, while USA continue to top the rankings ahead of Germany.

Canada (fifth) and Australia (sixth) join those four nations in Pot 1 for the draw, which will be held in Paris at 5pm on Saturday.

Scotland, in Pot 3, slipped down one spot to 20th in the rankings, which featured a new record of 152 teams.

0:58 England Women boss Phil Neville is hoping for success at the 2019 World Cup and the European Championships in England two years later. England Women boss Phil Neville is hoping for success at the 2019 World Cup and the European Championships in England two years later.

The Netherlands were the biggest climbers in the top 20, moving up three places to seventh having qualified for the World Cup after play-off wins against Denmark and Switzerland.

Next summer's 24-team tournament will be held across nine venues in France from June 7 to July 7.

At the last World Cup, England reached the semi-finals in 2015 but were beaten by Japan before edging out Germany in extra time to seal third place - their best ever performance at a finals.

Scotland will take part in their first World Cup next summer

For Scotland, this is their first World Cup, having missed out in the play-offs in qualifying for 2015.

World Cup pots for Saturday's draw

Pot 1: France (hosts), USA, Germany, England, Canada, Australia

France (hosts), USA, Germany, England, Canada, Australia Pot 2: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Brazil, Spain, Norway.

Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Brazil, Spain, Norway. Pot 3: South Korea, China, Italy, New Zealand, Scotland, Thailand.

South Korea, China, Italy, New Zealand, Scotland, Thailand. Pot 4: Argentina, Chile, Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Jamaica.

