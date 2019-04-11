WATCH: Raheem Sterling schools Trent Alexander-Arnold in FIFA hoax

5:47 Raheem Sterling ropes in a professional FIFA player F2Tekkz to prank England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (credit: England YouTube channel) Raheem Sterling ropes in a professional FIFA player F2Tekkz to prank England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (credit: England YouTube channel)

Raheem Sterling hammered Trent Alexander-Arnold 5-0 in a game of FIFA while the pair were on international duty with England....but all was not as it seemed!

Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold is known to be quite handy at FIFA and had inflicted defeat on Manchester City forward Sterling earlier in the day.

But Sterling was determined to get the last laugh over his England team-mate and secretly teamed up with professional FIFA player F2Tekkz, who proceeded to thrash Alexander-Arnold.

F2Tekkz, whose real name is Donovan Hunt, is well-known to Alexander-Arnold as the 17-year-old represents Liverpool at FIFA tournaments.

But Alexander-Arnold had no clue he was up against the teenage FIFA wonderkid and looked devastated as he got an absolute pasting in the Xbox version of the game.

Alexander-Arnold was reeling from the loss before F2Tekkz emerged from the adjoining room when it dawned on the full-back what had happened.

