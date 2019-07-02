Sir Geoff Hurst praises England Women before World Cup semi-final

England face USA in the Women's World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday

Sir Geoff Hurst's iconic status in English football is secured forever thanks to his hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley but the legendary striker is hoping for some company in the pantheon of greats very soon as the Lionesses prepare for their semi-final.

Phil Neville's England take on United States on Tuesday evening and the man who knows exactly what it takes to win a World Cup for England is desperate for them to succeed.

"One or two cynics say to me that I don't want anyone to win or anyone to score goals but it is absolute nonsense," Hurst told Sky Sports. "I have had a good run and nobody has been more excited than me because I understand how big it is to represent your country.

"Like everyone else, I have been following the Lionesses and how well we are doing. The incisive passing and quality and pace of the women's game, I have been so impressed with it. I think they have been absolutely brilliant.

Sir Geoff Hurst is hoping that England will have new World Cup winners

"What is so interesting is that even people who aren't necessarily interested in sport are getting involved because the girls are doing so well, so they become national figures. The country comes together when the national team is successful. We saw that last year with the men and we are seeing exactly the same now with the women.

"If they go on to win it, it would be phenomenal because if you are successful for your country in winning a tournament, and nobody can tell you about this better than I can, the players become household names and will become recognised in fifty years wherever they go and whatever they are doing. Everyone will want to know about them. It is so big."

Hurst's famous second goal in the World Cup final at Wembley in 1966

Speaking at an event to celebrate one of the 2019 FA grassroots award winners in partnership with McDonald's, Hurst, 77, reflected on the growth of the women's game from its inauspicious beginnings - with one tale in particular bringing home the transformation.

"When we started McDonald's involvement with the FA 17 years ago, we were paying people to take the Level One coaching course as part of the partnership," he explained.

"So we took five female journalists to do the course in Walthamstow over the cold Christmas period. It was absolutely freezing and we had a cup of tea afterwards. Four of the five told me that when they were at school they were barred from playing football.

"You can see now the astonishing transformation that we have seen in the women's game. More girls are coming to our participation days whether it's girls' teams or as part of boys' teams. It is an astonishing movement from those times and the current success is going to attract a lot more people, a lot more interest and a lot more coverage for the Lionesses."

England's semi-final opponents United States remain the favourites to successfully defend the World Cup and Hurst is well aware that the Lionesses are up against it given his long association with the country. Not only is he a former Seattle Sounders player but two of his sisters live in the States too, where women's football has long flourished.

England beat Norway 3-0 to reach the semi-finals

"It is quite obvious that the women's game in the States has been way ahead of everyone else in the world," he adds. "Maybe 10 to 15 years ahead, so it's a huge test for us. Football has been gigantic there at a time when our girls were not allowed to play football here, so that's quite a striking contrast but the change we have seen has been brilliant.

"It is going to be a tough game but when you get to the last four you are going to get the toughest games. The important thing is that the spirit seems to be good. It augurs well."

Sir Geoff Hurst was in Earls Barton to surprise one of the 2019 McDonald's & FA Grassroots Award winners across the UK. McDonald's is committed to celebrating the dedication of grassroots heroes across the country. Find out more: mcdonalds.co.uk/football