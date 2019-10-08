England to abandon game if subjected to racist abuse

0:43 Fikayo Tomori reveals England manager Gareth Southgate discussed how the squad should react if they suffer racist abuse. Fikayo Tomori reveals England manager Gareth Southgate discussed how the squad should react if they suffer racist abuse.

The England squad have agreed they will collectively abandon a game if any of them is subjected to repeated racist abuse from the stands.

It comes after Gareth Southgate called a meeting on Monday evening with all the England players, to discuss what action they would take in the face of possible racism in the future.

Southgate explained what the UEFA protocols are, and we've been told the players unanimously agreed to follow those protocols.

UEFA's three-step protocol begins with any player subject to abuse notifying their captain, who would then speak to the referee.

At that point, the referee will initially stop the game and ask for a PA warning to the crowd.

A second incident of racism heard by the referee or reported to him/her will lead to the official taking the teams off the pitch, and a further tannoy warning made to the crowd that the game may be abandoned if the abuse persists.

Gareth Southgate's squad were subjected to racist abuse during their European Qualifier win in Montenegro in March

A decision would then be taken by the referee, in consultation with team officials and the players, whether the game should be abandoned or continued.

Fikayo Tomori confirmed Southgate held a team meeting to discuss what action should be taken if England's players suffer racist abuse.

1:45 Sky's Kaveh Solhekol has more on Gareth Southgate briefing his England players on what to do if they experience racist abuse during their upcoming European Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Sky's Kaveh Solhekol has more on Gareth Southgate briefing his England players on what to do if they experience racist abuse during their upcoming European Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

"It was just about, if it does happen which unfortunately it does sometimes, what we need to do and what the protocol is," said Tomori.

"He just briefed us about what was going to happen. We should be prepared for that because we know that sometimes you can go to countries and stuff like that can happen unfortunately.

"We are just there to play the game and whatever happens in the stands, we'll just let the authorities deal with that."

Raheem Sterling called for stadium bans as punishment for racist abuse from fans after the match in Montenegro

England players were racially abused when they played a European Qualifier in Montenegro in March, for which the Montenegrin football association were fined €20,000 and ordered to play a game behind closed doors.

The Bulgarian Football Union was fined £35,000 by UEFA for its fans' abuse of England players in 2011.

Monday's fixture in Sofia will be played with a reduced capacity as punishment for racist incidents when Bulgaria played Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June.