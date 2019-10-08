Fikayo Tomori has 'no doubts' about picking England over Nigeria and Canada

Fikayo Tomori insists he has had no doubts about committing his international future to England after being called up by Gareth Southgate.

Tomori has impressed for Chelsea this season and has been rewarded with a call-up to the England squad for this month's European Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The Calgary-born defender is also eligible to represent Canada and Nigeria at international level but Tomori insists his future lies with England, even if he does not win his first cap this month.

"I think the call-up kind of solidifies that," he said. "Being eligible to play for three countries was, it depends on how you look at it, a good thing and a bad thing.

"I wasn't really expecting at the beginning of the season to make the England squad. I was just kind of taking everything as it came.

"Once I got the call-up to England there wasn't a really a doubt in my mind that I was going to commit.

"Being here now, I just want to try and get my first cap and then try and get more after that as well."

Tomori is one of four Chelsea players to have been included in the England squad, along with Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley.

"It is a bit clichéd but it is a dream," added Tomori. "Growing up in England and seeing the teams and the players at Wembley, it was such a good feeling.

England face the Cezch Republic and Bulgaria this month

"It is kind of indescribable and it kind of went in slow motion. I just tried to take it in as much as possible, it was a very proud moment."

Tomori confirmed Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was the one to break the news to him about his England call-up.

"It was after the Lille game actually. The manager came up to me and said 'You're going to be in the England squad tomorrow'," said Tomori.

"I was sitting down at the time and I just sat there and Tammy and Mason were just kind of smiling at me, and then Ross spoke to me afterwards.

"It was a crazy feeling because I wasn't really expecting it but [I'm] obviously very happy."

