Gareth Southgate prepares England squad for racism response before European Qualifiers

Gareth Southgate has briefed his England squad on what to do should they experience racist abuse during their upcoming European Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The England manager went through the UEFA protocol with the 24-man squad on Monday, to ensure they had clarity on what to do should they experience racist discrimination.

Fikayo Tomori confirmed Southgate held a team meeting on Monday to discuss what action should be taken if England's players suffer racist abuse.

"It was just about, if it does happen which unfortunately it does sometimes, what we need to do and what the protocol is," said Tomori.

"He just briefed us about what was going to happen. We should be prepared for that because we know that sometimes you can go to countries and stuff like that can happen unfortunately.

"We are just there to play the game and whatever happens in the stands, we'll just let the authorities deal with that."

Gareth Southgate's squad were subjected to racist abuse during their European Qualifier win in Montenegro in March

UEFA's three-step protocol begins with any player subject to abuse notifying their captain, who would then speak to the referee.

At that point, the referee will initially stop the game and ask for a PA announcement to let supporters know that, if racist abuse continues, the players will be taken off.

If racism persists, the referee should take the players off and should they deem necessary make a final call on whether to abandon the game.

Raheem Sterling called for stadium bans as punishment for racist abuse from fans after the match in Montenegro

England players were racially abused when they played a European Qualifier in Montenegro in March, for which the Montenegrin football association were fined €20,000 and ordered to play a game behind closed doors.

The Bulgarian Football Union was fined £35,000 by UEFA for its fans' abuse of England players in 2011.

Monday's fixture in Sofia will be played with a reduced capacity as punishment for racist incidents when Bulgaria played Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June.