England's home advantage could recreate Euro 96 spirit in 2020, says David Seaman

2:20 Paul Gascoigne and David Seaman were at Wembley with former England players to mark the England's team's 1000th football match Paul Gascoigne and David Seaman were at Wembley with former England players to mark the England's team's 1000th football match

Home advantage at Euro 2020 could lead Gareth Southgate's side to winning the tournament, says David Seaman.

England, who thrashed Montenegro 7-0 to secure their place at next summer's finals, will play all three of their group games at Wembley Stadium, with one of the semi-finals and the final itself also scheduled to be played at the national stadium.

Seaman, who was a part of the last England side to play at a home tournament at Euro 96, believes the expected groundswell of support the host nation receives could prove pivotal.

"I would say [England can win Euro 2020]. Especially if they get the backing that we got in Euro 96," he said.

3:46 England booked their place at Euro 2020 and celebrated their 1,000th international in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley England booked their place at Euro 2020 and celebrated their 1,000th international in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley

"The whole country was behind us and we knew that and we performed at that level. If the lads and the fans all get together, who knows what they can achieve?

"Southgate is doing a great job and it's nice to see that one of our team-mates is now the England manager and doing it so well. He's handling every situation the way he wants to and it's great to see."

Paul Gascoigne, also one of England's stars in 1996, is confident Southgate's side can all the way as long as they continue to maintain a "team bond".

"Without a shadow of a doubt, if they stick together like we did. They need to make sure there is a massive team bond as well," he added.

1:09 Tony Adams talks about his favourite memory playing for his country, as he joined other experienced former England players at Wembley to mark the 1,000th England match Tony Adams talks about his favourite memory playing for his country, as he joined other experienced former England players at Wembley to mark the 1,000th England match

England legends mark 1,000th game

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney was in attendance at Wembley for the half-time presentation

Former captains and England greats were among those in attendance on a landmark occasion at Wembley, as the team celebrated 147 years of history.

Seaman and Gascoigne were joined by others including Sir Geoff Hurst, Des Walker, Gareth Barry, Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Wayne Rooney, Glen Johnson, Jermain Defoe and Peter Shilton.

They all received a silver plate during the half-time presentation, an honour which will now be awarded to every England player once they pass 50 appearances.