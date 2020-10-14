England 0-1 Denmark: Player ratings for Gareth Southgate's side as Harry Maguire is sent off and they suffer Nations League defeat

Christian Eriksen's penalty and Harry Maguire's red card made it a sorry night at Wembley for England on Wednesday, with their 1-0 defeat in the Nations League to Denmark dispiriting Gareth Southgate's side after their win over the world No 1 side Belgium on Sunday.

Maguire picked up two first-half yellow cards with rash challenges, leaving his team-mates with work to do. That task got even harder when a mix-up between Jordan Pickford and Kyle Walker saw a penalty awarded to the visitors.

England's 10 men were unable to find a way back. Here's how their players performed...

Jordan Pickford - 6

Dealt well with an early difficult pass back from Maitland-Niles but wildly rushed out and got in Walker's way when Denmark were awarded a penalty. Lacked assurance and even his usually reliable footwork let him down when he mis-hit a last-gasp free-kick, with England looking for an equaliser.

Reece James - 8

Image: Reece James was England's standout performer

This was James' first start for England and he embraced the opportunity. Began in positive fashion with a tempting cross across the box and continued to deliver quality from the right flank, both as a wing-back and then as a full-back. Forced Schmeichel to tip his fierce free-kick over late on. Sent off after the final whistle after airing his views to the referee.

Kyle Walker - 6

Impressive with the ball at his feet when he was bringing the ball up and linking with James and Mount on the right but got in a bit of a mess with Pickford for Denmark's penalty - although the decision against him was a harsh one. Nearly caught out in the second half when he lost his man but Wass headed over.

Conor Coady - 7

Made a key interception in his own six-yard box early on and relished the physical battle. Took on a vital role after Maguire's sending off and led the backline well. Had a late penalty shout waved away as he tried to convert a corner and then saw a goal-bound header cleared. Growing presence in this England group.

Harry Maguire - 3

Booked inside the first five minutes for a nasty challenge on Poulsen and sent off on the half hour for another reckless follow through. He had looked shaky before then, too. The Manchester United skipper is going through a miserable time right now.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6

Some positive forays forward down the left early on in his wing-back role but sacrificed just 36 minutes in after Maguire's red.

Declan Rice - 6

Tried his luck from distance during the first half but his primary role was to screen in front of England's defence and was busy even before the red card, with Denmark having an extra man in midfield. Subbed off with 15 minutes to play after putting in a big effort.

Kalvin Phillips - 6

Image: Kalvin Phillips handled himself well in central midfield against Denmark

Blocked Dolberg's early shot from a corner and was in the right position to pick up a number of loose balls and interceptions on the edge of England's box in the first half. Put in several firm challenges after the break - some more fair than others - and will have learnt plenty from the experience. Booked late on for a clash with Poulsen.

Mason Mount - 7

England's main threat early on down the right side, and a real danger cutting in off the flank. Denied in the second half when Schmeichel made a brilliant save to parry away his header. Replaced with 20 minutes to play after an energetic performance.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Gave the ball away a couple of times early on, allowing Denmark to counter, and was mainly limited to ambitious efforts from distance. Forced to drop into a deeper, more defensive role in the second half before coming off with 20 minutes to play.

Harry Kane - 6

Image: Harry Kane was unable to find a way through against Denmark

Had a half-chance from a Mount cross midway through the first-half which he mis-controlled and understandably was short on opportunities after Maguire's red. But battled hard with the captain's armband on his sleeve and tried to inspire his team-mates with some determined play around the box.

SUBS

Tyrone Mings - 6

Came on after Maguire's red card to play at heart of a four-man defence but had little to do defensively as Denmark looked to hold on to their advantage.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6

Immediately up to speed, flicking a long pass to Kane, but there was no goal this time.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Sent on in the hope he would provide the spark for England as they went in search of a late equaliser but failed to ignite and struggled to get into the game. Disappointing.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Came on fired up and picked up a booking for dissent but could not lead England to a leveller.

What's next?

With New Zealand cancelling their trip to Wembley for the proposed friendly on November 12, England's next arranged match comes away at Belgium on Saturday November 15 at 7.45pm in the Nations League, before hosting Iceland on November 18.