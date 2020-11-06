Jamal Musiala and Lee Buchanan earn first England U21 call-ups for European qualifiers

Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala and Derby County defender Lee Buchanan have earned their first England U21 call-ups.

The duo have been included in the squad for the forthcoming European Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Albania.

England have already qualified for next year's tournament with two games to spare.

They are seven points clear at the top of Group C with 22 points from eight games.

More to follow...



England U21 squad in full:



Goalkeepers: Brandon Austin (Tottenham Hotspur), Josef Bursik (Stoke City, on loan at Doncaster Rovers), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)



Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Lee Buchanan (Derby County), Marc Guehi (Chelsea, on loan at Swansea), James Justin (Leicester City), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jonathan Panzo (Dijon), Rhys Williams (Liverpool), Ben Wilmot (Watford)



Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Dasilva (Brentford), Ebere Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, loan at West Bromwich Albion), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur, loan at Norwich City)



Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur, loan at Hoffenheim)