Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool defender set to withdraw from England squad with injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to withdraw from the England squad to face Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland this month with a suspected calf injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed the defender will have a scan on Monday but insisted it would keep the defender out of England's squad for their upcoming fixtures next week.

"He will be out of England. Scan tomorrow and then we will see," Klopp said after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

The right-back had to be substituted in the 63rd minute with a suspected calf problem, with James Milner replacing him.

Chelsea defender Reece James, who could deputise for Alexander-Arnold, can feature in the friendly match against the Republic of Ireland on November 12, but is suspended for Nations League matches against Belgium and Ireland later this month.

Image: England won 1-0 in Iceland in September

England's final UEFA Nations League fixture with Iceland at Wembley is in doubt because of new coronavirus travel restrictions with Denmark.

New coronavirus restrictions have been put in place by the government in England relating to a new coronavirus strain that has spread from mink to humans in North Jutland, Denmark.

Iceland are set to play Denmark in Copenhagen three days before their scheduled match with England in London on November 18.

Gareth Southgate believes Jack Grealish and Declan Rice will have successful careers with England as the pair prepare to face the Republic of Ireland for the first time since switching sides.

Image: Jack Grealish (left) represented Rep Ireland at U21 level, Declan Rice (right) at senior level

Aston Villa skipper Grealish played for Ireland up to under-21s level and turned down a senior call-up in 2015, before committing to England later that year and eventually making his senior bow in September 2020.

Rice did represent the Irish senior side on three occasions but those caps came in friendlies, allowing the West Ham midfielder to declare for the Three Lions in February 2019 and go on to win 11 caps.

"In terms of Declan, well, we've got the same situation with Jack and the same situation with Michael Keane (who represented Ireland at youth level), really, so we'll have to play somebody!" England boss Southgate said.

"But I can't think too much about that. We're obviously playing in an empty stadium which makes things a little bit different but I understand the interest in these players.

"But I think the three boys we have with us, they look as if they can have good international careers with us and we're just focusing on that part of it, really."