England provisional Euro 2020 squad announcement: Pick your XI for opening game against Croatia

England have announced their 33-man squad for Euro 2020 this summer; Gareth Southgate will further trim his players to 26 ahead of the opening game against Croatia on June 13; Choose your XI for the game at Wembley

Tuesday 25 May 2021 14:48, UK

Declan Rice, Tyrone Mings and Harry Kane
Image: Will Declan Rice, Tyrone Mings or Harry Kane make it into your England XI against Croatia?

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2020. Choose your starting XI for the opening match against Croatia on June 13 at Wembley.

Southgate will eventually trim seven players from his squad ahead of the tournament, with 26 players able to be selected for this summer's European Championships.

Defenders Ben White, Ben Godfrey and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have received maiden senior England call-ups, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson included despite recent injuries.

While Southgate has big decisions to make in the coming weeks, who would you start in England's opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia from the provisional squad?

Make your selections below and let us know who you have chosen in our comments section below, or via social media @SkyFootball.

