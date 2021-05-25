England provisional Euro 2020 squad announcement: Pick your XI for opening game against Croatia

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2020. Choose your starting XI for the opening match against Croatia on June 13 at Wembley.

Southgate will eventually trim seven players from his squad ahead of the tournament, with 26 players able to be selected for this summer's European Championships.

Defenders Ben White, Ben Godfrey and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have received maiden senior England call-ups, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson included despite recent injuries.

While Southgate has big decisions to make in the coming weeks, who would you start in England's opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia from the provisional squad?

