Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate set to confirm 26-man England squad ahead of UEFA deadline on Tuesday night

The FA has until 11pm on Tuesday to inform UEFA of Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for Euro 2020.

Barring injuries, all 12 England players who were involved in last week's European finals will join up with the rest of the national squad in time for the team's final warm-up game against Romania in Middlesbrough on Sunday, Sky Sports News has been told.

However, on Tuesday, Southgate must decide on who will miss out on the final squad of 26 for the tournament, with UEFA's formal deadline set for 11pm.

The five Manchester United players who were included in the 33-man provisional England squad for the Euros will arrive at the Darlington training base in time to watch their team-mates take on Austria at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday. It is unlikely any of those United players will be involved in the matchday squad.

The seven Chelsea and Manchester City players involved in the Champions League final will join up in time for the second friendly, also at the Riverside, on Sunday night. Sky Sports News has been told those players are unlikely to play any part in the Romania game.

Southgate has had good news on the injury front so far - both Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips have taken a full part in both training sessions at Rockliffe Hall, since the squad joined up on Saturday.

Image: Southgate has been given a boost with the news Jordan Henderson has taken a full part in training

Henderson has not played any competitive football since picking up a groin injury in the Merseyside derby in February. Phillips dislocated his shoulder in the closing minutes of Leeds United's last game of the season.

The England manager's main concern remains over the fitness of Harry Maguire. The centre-back's ankle ligament injury meant he missed Manchester United's defeat in the Europa League final last week, and no decision has yet been taken on whether he will be fit enough to represent his country in the Euros.

Image: Harry Maguire's fitness is still a major worry for Southgate

Sky Sports News has learned that even after the 26-man squad is named, Southgate is likely to have some form of "standby list".

Because of the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, each of the 24 nations in the finals can make limitless changes to their squad up until their first game in the tournament. For England, that means a further 12 days, until June 13 when they play Croatia at Wembley.

A key headline from the squad of 26 will be the inclusion - or otherwise - of Trent Alexander-Arnold. After being left out of England's last squad for the World Cup Qualifiers in March, the Liverpool defender's fate is sure to be a major talking point.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold will make headlines on Tuesday whether or not he makes the England squad for the Euros

However, the outstanding performances of Reece James and Kyle Walker in the Champions League final, together with their ability to also play in a central back three, would appear to have made them undroppable.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier has helped Atletico Madrid win the La Liga title.

Image: Kieran Trippier helped Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title this season

The other key decisions for Southgate are likely to focus on a number of individual choices, and how he sees the balance of the squad across different positions.

If Maguire is included, it would be expected that both first-time centre-back call-ups in Ben White and Ben Godfrey would then miss out. One of Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady would also be likely to be jettisoned.

0:50 The Early Kick-Off panel discuss who should fill the right-back positions in Southgate's England squad for the Euros

There is unlikely to be space for both Mason Greenwood and Ollie Watkins in the final 26, while a similar situation faces Jesse Lingard and James Ward-Prowse in the midfield.

Finally, one of the four goalkeepers will also be surplus to requirements. That means either Aaron Ramsdale or Sam Johnstone missing out.

England's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City, Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Sky Sports Fantasy Football brings you the England starting line-up for their first game of Euro 2021, in accordance with the points they accrued during the season.

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2020. Choose your starting XI for the opening match against Croatia on June 13 at Wembley.

We look at England's Euro 2020 fixtures in 2021, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages.