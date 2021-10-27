England Women: Ella Toone's 'talent is obvious', says Sarina Wiegman after 10-0 win in Latvia

Sarina Wiegman heaped praise on England forward Ella Toone after her hat-trick headlined a 10-0 World Cup qualifying win over Latvia on Tuesday night.

The Lionesses maintained their 100 per cent start in the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup when cruising to victory in Riga, with Manchester United's Toone opening the scoring with two goals inside 12 minutes.

Ellen White then scored her 44th England goal to go joint second in England Women's all-time top goalscorer list - she is now just two behind record-holder Kelly Smith - while Toone completed her hat-trick in the 68th minute.

"Ella is a very talented player," Wiegman said afterwards. "I think she can do well because the whole team does well. I don't know how good she will become - that's up to her. But she is really talented, that is obvious. I'm very happy she got this hat-trick."

Image: Ella Toone scored a hat-trick in England's 10-0 win in Latvia - the Lionesses have now scored 32 goals in four games under Sarina Wiegman

Toone, who has now scored five goals in six England games, was delighted with her hat-trick and is looking forward to next month's test against Austria, who are just two points behind them in Group D.

"I'm over the moon," Toone told ITV4. "To score one goal for England is an amazing achievement, but to get the hat-trick tonight was really special for me. It's a proud day for me and my family and a day I'll never forget.

"We know the depth in the squad that we have and tonight showed that. We had seven different goalscorers so we've really learnt in these last two camps. We've played really good football and put in good performance and scored loads of goals.

Image: Ellen White is two goals behind Kelly Smith's record

"Now we're looking forward to being tested against even better opponents."

Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright, Georgia Stanway and a Rachel Daly double rounded out the scoring in Latvia, taking the Lionesses to 32 goals in four World Cup qualifying matches since Wiegman took charge.

There had already been 8-0, 10-0 and 4-0 wins against North Macedonia, Luxembourg and Northern Ireland respectively, and Wiegman revelled in the latest victory on her 52nd birthday.

"We're very motivated. We just want to improve ourselves and get us to a higher level, whichever opponent we face."



The journey continues 💪 pic.twitter.com/773l8OGGhG — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 26, 2021

She added: "10-0 is pretty nice to have on your birthday so thanks to the squad.

"Sometimes we were a little sloppy and sometimes we need to be tighter on the ball.

"I've learnt a lot. There is lots of willingness, lots of quality and depth. We can play high tempo, a possession game and move the ball to switch the field.

"We have players who can score. It was hard circumstances as it was not a good opponent, the field was not as good as Saturday [at Wembley against Northern Ireland], it was windy and raining, but you still see the eagerness to score lots of goals and get the game to a high level."