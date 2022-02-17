England to play UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Hungary at Wolves' Molineux stadium

Wolves' Molineux stadium will host England's UEFA Nations League home games against Italy and Hungary in June.

England face Italy on Saturday, June 11 before taking on Hungary at the same venue three days later.

The match against Italy will be played behind closed doors in accordance with a sanction imposed by UEFA in October, but supporters will be able to attend the game with Hungary.

Staging both fixtures in the West Midlands continues the trend of taking the senior men's national team on the road ahead of a major tournament.

Image: Gareth Southgate says it will be great for his team to play at one of England's famous stadiums

Since the build-up to UEFA EURO 2016, the Three Lions have played in Sunderland, Manchester, Leeds and Middlesbrough. Gareth Southgate's squad also visited Leicester in September 2018 and Southampton in September 2019.

England manager Gareth Southgate said: "While Wembley is our home, we very much enjoy taking the squad on the road where possible, particularly in the run-up to a major tournament.

"2022 promises to be an exciting adventure for England fans and it is great that one of English football's famous stadiums will be a part of that. I know from my time in charge of the England U21s how much a Molineux crowd embraces the experience of international football, so we look forward to returning to Wolverhampton in June."

Image: Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses play at Molineux next Wednesday

The England senior men's team have played at Molineux on four previous occasions. The stadium also welcomes England Women for an Arnold Clark Cup fixture against Germany next Wednesday.

England's Nations League campaign begins with their Group A3 opener against Hungary in Budapest on June 4 before a trip to face Germany in Munich on June 7.

The two games at Molineux follow, with the group stage wrapped up in September with a trip to Italy and a home game against Germany.

The build-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in March as Southgate's side face two friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast - with both being staged at Wembley.