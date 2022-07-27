Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports Women's Euros podcast

Charlotte Marsh and Anton Toloui reflect on a stunning night for England as they beat Sweden 4-0 to reach the Euro 2022 final.

England reach Euro 2022 final | Russo's audacious brilliance | How the Lionesses saw off Sweden challenge

Charlotte Marsh and Anton Toloui are back after another huge night for England, who beat Sweden 4-0 to reach the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

The pair take a look back at just how England recovered from a nervous start to sweep Sweden aside, including a sensational goal from Alessia Russo. Plus, they look at where it went wrong for the Swedes.

Anton also chats to Russo, Beth Mead, Ellen White and Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson to get their reaction to the semi-final.

