Gareth Southgate delivered right answers for England again - World Cup hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol joins Rob Dorsett to dissect England's opening match victory against Iran

Gareth Southgate has won the most matches at major tournaments of any England manager - and he keeps getting the big calls right.

Sir Alf Ramsey remains the greatest Three Lions boss by virtue of delivering the World Cup in 1966, yet Southgate is a close second.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fans across the country celebrated England's comprehensive six-goal win over Iran in their opening World Cup game.

Southgate has always been brave with his team selections. In 2018, he deployed an unfamiliar three-man defence. At Euro 2020, in the pressure-cooker of England's first game at a home tournament against an experienced Croatia side, he named Kieran Trippier at left-back and handed Kalvin Phillips his tournament debut in midfield. He would later start Bukayo Saka in the semi-final.

Southgate is never swayed by public opinion, although he did set England up in the popular 4-3-3 system to face Iran. The big call was starting Harry Maguire at left centre-back after his bit-part role at the start of Manchester United's season.

Image: Raheem Sterling celebrates with team-mates after scoring England's third goal

Maguire imposed himself on Iran, hitting the crossbar with a header before setting up Saka's first goal. There is a feeling now that England would miss having him in the defence against USA should he not be able to recover from injury.

Southgate could have easily opted for Phil Foden or Marcus Rashford over Saka on the right wing, yet the Arsenal youngster delivered a two-goal performance.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Southgate also gave a first tournament start to 19-year-old Jude Bellingham, who scored a superb header and was outstanding in midfield.

There remains question marks over Southgate's in-game management after losing leads in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the Euros final although undoubtedly the level-headed England boss knows how to approach tournament football.

David Richardson

Bellingham announces himself on the international stage

Image: Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal vs Iran

On his World Cup debut, Bellingham lit up the Khalifa International Stadium. It is increasingly difficult to believe he is only 19-years-old.

The midfielder only made appearances off the bench at last summer's European Championships. However, 16 months is a long time in football. This season Bellingham has scored four goals in five Champions League games, with three Bundesliga goals.

He had wanted to score more for his club, but he can now add a first England and World Cup goal to his tally.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

It did take some time for Bellingham to settle into the game, arguably reflective of England's start as a whole. He gave away a sloppy foul for Iran's first free-kick of the game, but once he found the net in the 35th minute, he was practically unstoppable.

Luke Shaw provided a brilliant cross that Bellingham looped home, inexplicably unmarked inside the area. It was some way to score your first World Cup goal, becoming England's second-youngest goalscorer in World Cup history after Michael Owen in 1998.

While he may not have picked up an official assist for the other five goals, his physicality, vision and anticipation set England on their way. For the third, he stayed alert in midfield to pick up a loose ball after a foul on Saka before playing in Harry Kane.

Image: Bellingham celebrates his goal with team-mate Mason Mount

It was also a truly world-class, floated pass that picked out Callum Wilson down the right wing for Jack Grealish's late sixth. He played a similar ball early on too for Trippier in arguably a warning sign to Iran as to what they could expect.

You could write a novel on the number of delicious moments Bellingham produced against Iran. Those who have watched Borussia Dortmund games this season will not be shocked either - he does this week in, week out in Germany.

Alongside Jordan Pickford and Kane, Bellingham should now be an unequivocal inclusion in Southgate's starting XI. He shows maturity and wisdom beyond his years, on and off the pitch.

He looks nailed on as a future England captain, and could still be playing for his country in 15 years' time, all being well. It is a truly exciting prospect, but for now, let's enjoy the young talent of Bellingham and his performances at this World Cup.

Charlotte Marsh

Maguire vindicates Southgate selection

Image: Harry Maguire produced a composed display

Maguire was replaced after 70 minutes having complained of blurred vision, but the much-maligned Manchester United centre-back had made his point.

The 29-year-old was the subject of thorough concussion checks after appearing dazed in the aftermath to Mehdi Taremi's first goal. Whatever the reason, it certainly looked to have had an impact on the player's judgment as the Porto striker peeled off him to rattle past Pickford.

But, by then, Maguire had more than vindicated Southgate's decision to stick by him. It was the biggest call of Southgate's 77th team selection as manager, but Maguire's performance meant he was 100 per cent justified to pick a defender who has rarely let him down.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett analyses England's 6-2 victory over Iran in their World Cup opener in Qatar

Here in Doha, Maguire looked like the lion who roared in Russia, bowling out from defence and squeezing Taremi's every touch. He might have capped his performance with England's first goal, a trademark header thudding back off the bar.

But he was alert to pick out Saka for his first goal and the player's forlorn figure as he was forced off means Southgate will be desperate for positive news on his go-to man ahead of facing USA on Friday.

Ben Grounds

VAR issues remain in Qatar

By the end of the 2022 World Cup's second game, VAR had already proven to be as inconsistent as ever.

Early on in England's game against Iran, both John Stones and Maguire were clearly fouled - you arguably did not need any VAR to see England should have been awarded a penalty. However, no spot-kick was given by referee Raphael Claus and the VAR officials did not review the decision.

Image: Iran's Mehdi Taremi beats Jordan Pickford from the penalty spot

In the final moments of the game - with a huge 24 minutes of added time being played at the end of either half - Iran were awarded a penalty as Stones was penalised for a foul on Taremi. The Iran forward scored his second goal of the game from the spot.

While there was no denying Stones' foul was a penalty, it begs the question how two clear England shouts went completely unanswered and Iran's was given, despite the technology being there to stop exactly these kinds of errors happening.

Even in the opening match, Ecuador's early goal was ruled out for offside, but it was very unclear as to why. There were patchy replays at best and it was not fully explained until later in the first half.

Image: Mount in action against Iran

While VAR communication is never a perfect art, it was another pitfall of FIFA's use of the technology. You hope that as the already-controversial tournament continues, it will begin to find some consistency.

VAR was first used at a major tournament at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and is now in use across the world - it is not the new concept it once was. However, we are still waiting for the consistency and elimination of errors as was promised.

Charlotte Marsh

Special Saka banishes Euros agony

Image: England's Bukayo Saka celebrates his side's second goal

Saka's last touch for England at a major tournament led to the worst moment of his professional career - but he showed against Iran that he has carried no baggage into the World Cup.

The Arsenal winger, one of Southgate's favourites, justified his selection over the likes of Foden, Rashford and Grealish with a two-goal performance.

Saka's left foot, cutting in from the right, brings balance to the England attack while he can also be trusted to help his full-back. That was all evident in his fine display at the Khalifa International Stadium with his first goal, a sumptuous volley which clipped the underside of the crossbar, sparking England's tournament well and truly into life.

He showed his composure in the second half to cut into the box and find the bottom corner while constantly giving the Iran defence something to worry about.

Saka, still only 21, now has the experience and confidence to become one of England's main men in Qatar.

David Richardson

Iran fans make their point but Queiroz loses his head

Image: Alireza Beiranvand was initially allowed to play on

It was a day to forget for Iran in pretty much every sense. There was a strong message sent before a ball was kicked.

The team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their World Cup match on Monday, in an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters amid discontent over their reluctance to speak out.

The players were solemn and silent as the anthem was played before the match with England at the Khalifa International Stadium, where thousands of Iranian fans in the stands shouted as the music rang out.

Image: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz encourages fan noise

Some jeered and others were seen making thumbs-down gestures. More than two months of protests in Iran, sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police, are one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

But on the field, there was further controversy as Carlos Queiroz and his medical team initially allowed goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to play on despite a sickening clash of heads with team-mate Majid Hosseini.

After a 10-minute wait, Beiranvand played on before going down again. He would leave the field on a stretcher. The medical team have a responsibility to deal with concussion protocols seriously, and the images were clear. Beiranvand was in no fit state to continue and should never have been allowed to take the goal-kick after play resumed.

Queiroz explains concussion incident "According to the medical information and the referees, they were not able to stop the bleeding.



"Apparently, we don’t know it is something related to a broken nose. But when we were ready to make the sub after stopping the bleeding, we thought that he could keep going.



"There were some signs of a possibility of a concussion, it was not clear. Unfortunately one minute after the player was not able to keep going and suffered a serious concussion. He is on the way to the hospital.



"That’s why the delay happened, it was doubt between a broken nose and the concussion."

Queiroz incited Iran supporters during the second period as he turned to them and called for more noise but he ought to have taken responsibility for this gross oversight, instead preferring to focus on those who booed the team as England's goals kept flying in.

"In 2014 and 2018, we had full support from the fans," he said. "Now you saw what happened today. If Iran fans want to come here and not support the team, they should stay home. We don't need them. To have fans that are only supporting the team when they are winning, we don't need them."

Queiroz should focus on his own conduct.

Ben Grounds

Sterling a different player in England shirt

Image: Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring England's third goal

Following his summer move from Manchester City to Chelsea, Raheem Sterling has not delivered for his new club to his usual standards. With just three goals in 12 appearances compared to 26 in 60 for City last season, Sterling has struggled to continue his rate of goals while playing in a darker shade of blue, leading to some speculation over his selection.

There has also been plenty of discussion over whether Maguire should be playing for England following his poor Manchester United form. However, the difference between the two - who proved Southgate right for picking them - is that Sterling has had minutes for Chelsea in the Premier League.

This match sharpness will have contributed to a mighty opening match performance against Iran, and Sterling, being in the right place at the right time, slotted home goal number three. He also created a goal, assisting Saka's second.

Sterling's ability to take it up a gear for England, for me, comes down to his leadership qualities. He made his debut for England in 2012 at just 17, so he knows how it feels to be a young English hope, with the pressure of a nation on his shoulders.

That is why, while still relatively young, Sterling steps up to lead by example when wearing an England shirt. Be it Bellingham, Rashford, Saka or Grealish, he knows they look to him. In this game, he showed them the way, once more.

Adam Williams

Tougher tests await England

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol joins Rob Dorsett to dissect England's opening match victory against Iran

It was not supposed to be this easy, was it?

England put the 20th-best team in the world to the sword - but were Southgate's side excellent or Iran hopeless? The answer lies somewhere in between.

Like all of England's Group B opponents, this was a game they were expected to win, but not by four goals.

All the talk in the build-up was how Iran would make things difficult and pundits were predicting a narrow England victory. After all, England had not won in six matches - their worst run under Southgate.

Iran will feel they are a lot better than what they showed. The early injury to goalkeeper Beiranvand did not help their cause, but Quieroz's side will take hope from Taremi's well-worked first goal.

England were near-perfect - tougher tests await.

David Richardson