Harry Maguire says proper England fans don't boo players in defence of Jordan Henderson

"Proper England fans don't boo players," said Harry Maguire, after abuse towards Jordan Henderson was drowned out by loud cheers when he came on during Tuesday's win over Italy.

Henderson had been booed off during Friday's win over Australia, with both the midfielder and England boss Gareth Southgate hitting back at the supporters in question after the game.

Henderson's switch to play in the Saudi Pro League has been a controversial one but Southgate argued that issue should be put to one side when he is playing for his country, while the former Liverpool captain said his detractors wouldn't impact his commitment to playing for England.

Maguire - who has experienced similar treatment in recent years, most recently in the win over Scotland last month, when Southgate launched a staunch defence of his centre-back - stood firmly behind Henderson when he spoke to Sky Sports on Tuesday.

"Don't boo players who play for your country and dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and special moments for them, the fans and their families," he said.

"I know a lot of top, top England fans and I know the England fans who have been with me ever since my debut and they're right behind me and they're right behind Jordan as well.

"You heard a little few jeers but they're not England fans."

LGBTQ+ supporters groups connected to both Liverpool and England criticised Henderson's move to Al Ettifaq, given Saudi Arabia's human rights record and the fact homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia. Henderson had been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.

Last month, Henderson gave an interview to The Athletic explaining his decision, although his reasoning drew further criticism.

Image: Jude Bellingham embraces England goalscorer Harry Kane

England produced a scintillating comeback to beat Italy 3-1 at Wembley and secure their place at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate's side, needing only a point to qualify for next summer's tournament, fell behind to Gianluca Scamacca's early opener, but captain Harry Kane led the response, converting a penalty then scoring a clinical second after a breakaway strike from Marcus Rashford.

England were again indebted to Kane's goalscoring heroics as he took his international tally to 61, but Jude Bellingham was the real star, winning the penalty for the equaliser then producing a sensational burst of pace to set up Rashford for the second.

The victory puts England on 16 points in Group C, three ahead of second-placed Ukraine, and guarantees their advance to next summer's tournament in Germany in top spot.

Reigning European champions Italy, meanwhile, now risk missing out on a second consecutive major tournament, the defeat leaving them on 10 points, three behind Ukraine, albeit having played one game less.

England return to action next month to play their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers as they host Malta at Wembley on November 17; kick-off 7.45pm.

Gareth Southgate's side then finish their Group C campaign with an away game against North Macedonia on November 20; kick-off 7.45pm.

Euro 2024 starts on June 14.