England's Euro 2024 squad predicted: Ivan Toney and Rico Lewis in? Reece James and Kalvin Phillips to miss out?

England's qualification campaign for Euro 2024 is over - but the hard work might just be starting now for boss Gareth Southgate as he tries to narrow down his squad for next summer's tournament.

With UEFA reverting to the pre-Covid 23-player limit for squads at the tournament, Southgate will have some difficult decisions to make.

"There are a lot of players to keep an eye on," he said after England's 1-1 draw in North Macedonia on Monday night, which ensured they won Group C without tasting defeat.

"You can't quite take the gambles you've had in the last couple of squads," he added when asked about the restricted squad sizes for the tournament in Germany. Teams had been able to name 26-man squads for Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022. "We knew a couple might miss the group and take extra.

"It changes the thinking on that. In the end, the best players become fairly evident when you make those selections."

So who will and won't make the cut?

Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett follows the national team closely and has named the players he thinks Southgate will go for when he picks his squad at the end of the season…

Goalkeepers

Image: Jordan Pickford - England's No1

Jordan Pickford, Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale

Who misses out? Nick Pope

There are no major surprises in the goalkeeping department, with the three keepers named in the most recent England squads expected to retain their places for the tournament. That means no call-up for Nick Pope, who last year was hoping to push Pickford for the No 1 role but has since fallen down the pecking order, with his ability with the ball at his feet called into question. Aaron Ramsdale is tipped to keep his spot despite losing his place as Arsenal's first-choice.

Defenders

Image: Chelsea's Reece James has missed much of this season with injury

Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Levi Colwill, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker

Who misses out? Fikayo Tomori, Ezri Konsa, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Lewis Dunk

England were badly lacking in the left-back department during the past two international windows but Luke Shaw's return from injury should hopefully resolve that issue by next summer. However, another injured left-back, Ben Chilwell, may miss out, while his Chelsea captain Reece James could be another high-profile absentee, with his fitness issues a concern.

"Physical reliability is going to be really important," Southgate said when discussing how he would pick his squad following a question about James ahead of the Malta game. He will hope to have his first-choice centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and John Stones fit and available, with back-up Marc Guehi edging ahead of Fikayo Tomori in the pecking order.

Midfielders

Image: Mason Mount has lost his England spot since moving to Man Utd

Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rico Lewis

Who misses out? Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount

Few would have predicted Mason Mount missing out on England's Euros squad when he started his country's first game at the World Cup last year but his drop in form since moving to Manchester United has him out of the frame right now. Kalvin Phillips' move to Manchester City has also impacted his England hopes, with the midfielder desperately short on game time at the Etihad.

Southgate has stuck with him so far but with Rico Lewis and Trent Alexander-Arnold emerging as genuine options in the centre of the park, Southgate may look at alternatives. Jordan Henderson's experience is likely to weigh heavily in his favour, given the youthfulness of that midfield group.

Forwards

Image: If Ivan Toney hits the ground running after his betting ban he could be on the plane

Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, James Maddison

Who misses out? Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling, Eddie Nketiah, Callum Wilson, Jarrod Bowen, Cole Palmer

Raheem Sterling has gone from a Southgate untouchable to a player seemingly cut out of the England manager's plans and, with a wealth of attacking options on offer, the Chelsea forward could be the most prominent absentee from the squad next summer.

Ivan Toney will have time to force his way into contention when he returns from his betting ban in January and could well jump to the head of the queue to be Harry Kane's deputy, with Ollie Watkins, Eddie Nketiah and Callum Wilson so far unable to clearly claim the role as their own. In-form Cole Palmer may just be crowded out by tried-and-tested compatriots.

England's Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign is now over and they are not back in action until March 23, when they host Brazil at Wembley - kick-off 7pm.

England's final game before Gareth Southgate names his shortlist for Euro 2024 is against Belgium at Wembley three days later.

Before then, you can follow the Euro 2024 tournament draw on the Sky Sports website and App on December 2.