Gareth Southgate says he won't speak to clubs about jobs before Euro 2024 amid links to Manchester United

England manager Gareth Southgate says he won't speak to any clubs about jobs ahead of Euro 2024.

Southgate has been in charge of the national team since 2016, becoming the fourth longest-serving England boss in history, but his contract is set to expire in December.

The 53-year-old has been linked with replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United although Southgate insists he is not thinking about his future in management.

"I think I've answered this every time I've sat with you. My focus is the European Championship," he said in a press conference on Friday ahead of England's friendly against Brazil.

"If we did something, a contract here [with England] before, everybody would be saying, 'Why are you signing a contract before a Euros where you've got to prove yourself'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Peter Smith discusses Erik ten Hag's position in charge of Man Utd and whether it is under threat with new Man Utd investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly considering hiring England boss Gareth Southgate.

"I'm certainly not going to speak to anybody else ahead of that. I never have. I've been here eight years in the job. I wouldn't entertain speaking to anybody else when I'm in a job.

'Man Utd links disrespectful to Erik ten Hag'

United have not made a definitive decision over Erik ten Hag's future and are planning for next season with him, including potential recruitments and summer tour plans.

But United's ambitious new co-owners Ineos are believed to admire Southgate, who has a good relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford as well as potential incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth.

"There are two things from my point of view," added Southgate. "One is that I'm the England manager. I've got one job: to try to deliver a European Championship. Clearly, before that, two important games this week.

"The second thing is Man Utd have a manager. It's always completely disrespectful when there's any speculation about a manager that's in place.

"I'm president of the LMA (League Managers Association) so I don't have any time for that sort of thing really."

Follow England's games against Brazil and Belgium on Saturday and Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and app in our dedicated live match blogs

Saturday March 23: England vs Brazil - kick-off 7pm

Tuesday March 26: England vs Belgium - kick-off 7.45pm

Monday June 3: England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7: England vs Iceland - kick-off 7.45pm

Remaining qualifying dates

March 26, 2024: play-off finals

Final tournament

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Allianz Arena (Munich)

June 30 - July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10, 2024: Semi-finals

July 14, 2024: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion (Berlin)

Sunday June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.