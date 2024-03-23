England 0-1 Brazil: Ollie Watkins and Ben Chilwell miss big auditions in their positions, but Anthony Gordon impresses on debut

England were beaten for the first time since they exited the World Cup in December 2022 as Brazil ran out 1-0 winners at Wembley in a friendly.

Teenage sensation Endrick settled the exhibition game by scoring with nine minutes to play, with the 17-year-old becoming the youngest player to score in a senior match at Wembley.

England had a good chance to win the game as Ollie Watkins blazed over from inside the box, but Brazil could have scored more as Lucas Paqueta struck the post, while Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Endrick missed chances to add to the lead.

With England having just one more match until Gareth Southgate picks his 23-player squad for Euro 2024, we rate the players who lost to Brazil...

Image: Endrick celebrates after netting winner for Brazil at Wembley

Jordan Pickford - 7

Saved by Walker and the woodwork for Vinicius and Lucas Paqueta's chances but he did redeem himself by just getting a touch on Rodrygo's first-half effort to tip it around the post. Couldn't do much about Endrick's goal as he made the brilliant save from Vinicius to begin with, as he did by denying the 17-year-old with the last kick of the game. Still the undisputed No 1.

Kyle Walker - 6

Image: Kyle Walker picked up an injury in England's friendly against Brazil

Only lasted 19 minutes due to a hamstring injury and while he saved a certain Brazil goal by stopping Vinicius' weak effort on the line, the fact he was beaten for pace by the Brazil talisman in the first place for the one-on-one hints that he may be losing that useful speed that makes him so effective.

John Stones - 7

The most assured England defender out of those started. Won more tackles than any other England player and is very safe on the ball. The way Vinicius ran off him as a No 9 is a little concerning but is still up there among the first names on the team sheet.

Harry Maguire - 6

Made one massive error to allow Rodrygo a clear shot on goal. Not the most convincing defending there, neither was his threat from set-pieces. Replaced by Lewis Dunk and with the Brighton centre-back and Jarrad Branthwaite looking on, the pressure is back on the Man Utd man.

Ben Chilwell - 5

The left-back spot is still up for grabs! Chilwell was wasteful going forward, ballooning crosses and shots over the bar when found in good areas. And Brazil exploited his flank several times on the counter-attack. Correctly taken off for Gomez, who deserved a chance. If Luke Shaw doesn't make the Euros after injury, this could be a problem position for Southgate.

Declan Rice - 7

On the ball, a brilliant metronome in midfield for England. Most touches out of any England player on the pitch and his incisive forward balls through the lines released the likes of Gallagher and Bellingham in good areas. Played Vinicius onside for the winner but others are more to blame for that goal. Needs to be wrapped in cotton wool while not playing between now and the summer.

Conor Gallagher - 6

Bright in the first half and showed excellent running on and off the ball. He even pressed Brazil after five seconds! Showed some nice flair to present Watkins with his big early chance - but too many wayward balls going forward made him anonymous at times, especially after the break.

Jude Bellingham - 8

Image: Jude Bellingham was stopped at will by Brazil's midfielders

Quiet start and showed his frustration with a late and needless booking. But then displayed his fantastic midfield running between the lines and nearly got Paqueta sent off for two yellow cards. Could have scored with an audacious second-half effort and eventually came off with cramp, but everything that is good about England goes through Bellingham.

Phil Foden - 7

Showed some really nice touches, was dangerous with his crosses and went close a couple of times in the first half. Moved into Bellingham's role in the second half but didn't do much after that. Looks like he is best suited on the wing.

Ollie Watkins - 5

Image: England's Ollie Watkins missed his big chance of the night

Opportunity missed. Big chance squandered on 18 minutes, but blazed over from inside the box. That was his only shot of the game and he touched the ball just 21 times - that's nine times more than Walker, who only lasted 19 minutes. Ivan Toney, you're up against Belgium.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Very positive England debut. After a quiet start, the Newcastle winger didn't hide and got at Danilo with some direct ball carrying. He could have scored twice but Bento denied him in the Brazil goal. Gareth Southgate said before the game he was confident that he'd play well, and he did.

Image: Anthony Gordon impressed on England debut

Substitutes

Ezri Konsa (on for Walker, 20) - 7

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ezri Konsa discusses his debut England performance as he was subbed on during the 1-0 defeat to Brazil following Kyle Walker becoming injured.

Tough ask for the defender playing catch-up on England debut but still made crucial block from Rodrygo in build-up to Paqueta hitting the post. Did not look out of place at right-back and the fact he came on before Gomez shows how highly Southgate rates him.

Lewis Dunk (on for Maguire, 67) - 5

Gave the ball away way too cheaply for Brazil's goal in the middle of the park. A shame for the Brighton man, who is one of the contenders to put Maguire under a bit more pressure.

Joe Gomez (on for Chilwell, 67) - 6

Didn't have much to do but was better than Chilwell for sure. Looked tidy, completing 100 per cent of his passes and showing his versatility by coming on at left-back.

Jarrod Bowen (on for Bellingham 67) - 6

Showed some nice footwork on a nice mazy run down the right and was quite good in one-on-one scenarios - but barely involved. He wasn't the only one though.

Marcus Rashford (on for Gordon, 75) - 5

Had some runs down the left but not an inspiring cameo at all. Outshone by Gordon.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6 (on for Gallagher 75)

Image: Kobbie Mainoo came on for his England debut with 15 minutes to go

Made a really nice turn to get the crowd going with Joao Gomes. Only given 15 minutes and was upstaged by Endrick at the other end of the pitch in terms of wonderkid moments, but do not be surprised if he had a bigger role against Belgium.