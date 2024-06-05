James Maddison: Tottenham midfielder left out of England's final 26-player Euro 2024 squad

James Maddison has been left out of England's 26-player squad for Euro 2024 and has departed the Three Lions camp.

The Tottenham midfielder is the first name from Gareth Southgate's 33-player provisional squad to not make the final cut for the tournament in Germany.

Southgate has to cut his extended squad down to 26 names by 11pm on Friday - an hour after England's final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly against Iceland at Wembley.

England then begin their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16 against Serbia.

Maddison's wait for a major tournament appearance with England goes on, having made the final 26 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar - but he failed to make an appearance before the Three Lions' quarter-final exit.

What is England's current 32-player training squad?

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

