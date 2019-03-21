Scotland's Stuart Armstong says Callum McGregor will lead by example as captain

Stuart Armstrong expects Callum McGregor to lead by example when the Celtic midfielder captains Scotland for the first time.

McGregor has been named skipper for Scotland's opening Euro 2020 Qualifier in Kazakhstan on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Football, after Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney were both ruled out through injury.

The 25-year-old developed into a key player in big games for Celtic under Brendan Rodgers and has taken that mantle into his international career.

Now he will skipper Scotland while winning his 10th cap at the Astana Arena.

Southampton midfielder Armstrong said: "It's disappointing to have Andy out but I think the squad as a whole is a good one in terms of depth and Callum is taking on the captaincy. I have played with him for many years so I know his abilities as a leader and the team has a lot of respect for him.

"He is very organised. Sometimes you play with players who are natural leaders on the pitch who spur the team on, not so much vocally but naturally with their play. Callum is definitely one of those players. He has a lot of respect in that sense.

"He is very good technically too. The team are delighted that he is going to be leading the nation as it were. It's a great honour for Callum."

McGregor and Armstrong have both played in the stadium for Celtic in the Champions League qualifiers, and have yet to taste victory there, although Celtic have qualified on all three occasions they have faced opposition from Kazakhstan.

Armstrong added: "We had a tough game here in the qualifiers and we know what to expect. I certainly won't underestimate them.

"In terms of the pitch, I was actually surprised by how good it was even though it was an astroturf. Naturally we prefer to play but many of the boys have played on astroturf domestically so it's no problem."

There are major differences from Celtic's European adventures here, which have taken place in mid-20s summer temperatures. The mercury has dipped as low as minus 20 since Scotland arrived and the stadium roof will remain closed, ensuring the temperature is about 11C.

Armstrong said: "It will be my first time playing indoors but naturally I'd prefer that to playing in the freezing temperatures. The walk from the bus to the stadium was enough for me."