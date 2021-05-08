Kenny McLean: Scotland and Norwich City midfielder an injury doubt for Euro 2020

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean is a Euro 2020 doubt after suffering a knee injury during Norwich's final Championship game.

McLean went off early in the second half after being denied by a sliding challenge in the penalty box during the champions' 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke later revealed the former St Mirren and Aberdeen player had suffered suspected knee ligament damage.

With five weeks to go before Scotland kick off their European Championship campaign against the Czech Republic, the injury could force him out of Steve Clarke's squad.

Image: McLean is an injury doubt for the Euros this summer

McLean re-appeared on the Oakwell pitch wearing a knee brace and using crutches as he and his team-mates collected the Championship trophy.

In his post-match press conference Farke said: "We have to wait a bit for the assessment but there are fears for the MCL and inner ligament.

"It was a tackle with speed and a straight leg on Kenny but we didn't get a penalty.

"He was injured and I had to take him off. I hope it's not too bad but we have to wait for a further assessment."

Clarke is already missing Ryan Jack from his midfield options after the Rangers midfielder underwent calf surgery.

Image: Injury fears concerning Scotland's Lyndon Dykes have been played down by QPR boss Mark Warburton

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes also went off with a knee injury in QPR's final Championship game but manager Mark Warburton played down the extent of the problem.

After a 3-1 win over Luton, Warburton said: "For Lyndon to go down - he never goes down and he's as hard as a piece of teak. But I don't think the doctor was too concerned and Lyndon was desperate to come back onto the pitch because he thought he was OK.

"The doctor said he wanted to be cautious, and we'll always listen to the medical staff. So that was more precautionary, I hope.

"He looks OK - and the way he's attacking the food in the dressing room, he looks fantastic.

"He knows he's got a big summer ahead of him, and we need to look after our players."