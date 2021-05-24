Euro 2020: Scottish Government give Glasgow permission for Fan Zone which will host 6,000 fans per day

Glasgow has been given permission from the Scottish Government to host a Fan Zone at Glasgow Green during Euro 2020, with 6,000 fans allowed to attend per day.

The ticketed Fan Zone, which is "subject to the status of the pandemic nearer the tournament", is scheduled to open from June 11 to July 11, with the fans split between two sessions per day.

Local Organising Structure (LOS) Glasgow said it was "committed to providing a safe and COVID secure environment for Scotland fans", with physical distancing requirements adhered to.

The announcement follows the news that up to 12,000 fans will be allowed to attend the four matches at Hampden Park during the tournament, including Scotland's games against Czech Republic and Croatia.

"This is further good news for Scotland supporters and everyone who wants to experience the atmosphere of a major tournament, co-hosted here in Glasgow," Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said.

"While we have had to adapt to life under COVID-19 restrictions, the approval to have a Fan Zone at Glasgow Green throughout the tournament will ensure more people can experience Euro 2020 and, hopefully, celebrate some momentous Scotland results.

"I would urge fans who do not have match tickets, including for the match against England at Wembley, to utilise the Fan Zone in Glasgow and enjoy the Euro 2020 experience safely."

Councillor David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, added: "We aim to create a welcoming venue where all aspects of the football tournament, sport activities, culture, health and wellbeing activities, and an array of food and drink can be enjoyed by football fans and families alike in a COVID-secure environment.

"The event will provide significant international profile for Scotland on the global stage with iconic broadcast and media images from Hampden Park and across the city reaching estimated audiences of more than one billion.

"But perhaps most importantly, it will bring vibrancy back to the city and provide an opportunity for the people of Scotland to come together once again, as well as providing a welcome boost for businesses."