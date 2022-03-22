Andy Robertson: Liverpool defender set to miss Scotland vs Poland friendly

Andy Robertson is unlikely to play in Scotland's friendly against Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday.

The Scotland captain missed Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest due to illness and is still being assessed in Merseyside, while Lyndon Dykes is also a doubt and being monitored by QPR doctors.

Robertson's absence could give 19-year-old Aaron Hickey a chance of making his debut after being called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Craig Halkett and Ross Stewart are also in line for their debuts after being drafted in, with Scott McKenna and David Marshall ruled out - the latter also being replaced by Zander Clark.

Halkett has impressed for Hearts this season in defence as Robbie Neilson's side close in on a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Stewart, meanwhile, has been in top form for Sunderland this campaign, scoring 22 goals in England's League One.

The Black Cats - sitting sixth in the table and in the play-off spots - are in contention for promotion to England's second tier.

Scotland's friendly against Poland on Thursday will see £10 from every ticket sold going towards UNICEF's Ukraine emergency fund.

The match replaces the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine, which has been postponed until June due to the ongoing war.

Clarke's side will then face the loser of Austria or Wales, who meet in Cardiff, in an away friendly five days later.

'The standout of young players in European football'

Hickey has made 27 appearances for Bologna in Serie A this season and despite being not being capped higher than U17 level, the youngster could be set to get his chance due to Robertson's illness.

"If you look over the course of the season and the way Aaron's played for Bologna, he's one of the standout young players in European football at the moment," said Clarke.

"It's a chance for me to bring him into the squad to have a look at him, compare him to people that are in the squad - his competition if you like and he's got hefty competition in front of him."

Fraser apologises for controversial withdrawal | Form will dictate selection

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack returns to the squad after a long spell out with injury but despite his impressive form for Newcastle, Ryan Fraser misses out, as do injured duo Kevin Nisbet of Hibs and Leeds defender Liam Cooper.

Fraser withdrew from the Scotland squad in November for crucial matches against Moldova and Denmark citing a calf problem, but was subsequently pictured on the Newcastle training ground.

The winger has been in good form for the Premier League club and although Clarke hasn't picked him this time, the door is open.

"I had a chat with Ryan, " Clarke said. "There was a situation in November where Ryan didn't come with the squad but trained with his club. Ryan has apologised for that situation, I had a good chat with him.

"I decided not to pick him in this camp and we've agreed that Ryan's club form going forward will determine whether he's involved in the next camps coming up. It's down to Ryan how he plays for his club."

Clarke unsure on June play-off schedule

With rearranged World Cup play-off ties plus Nations League fixtures planned for June, Scotland boss Clarke is doubtful his side will be able to play six matches that month.

The World Cup play-off semi against Ukraine was moved to the summer due to the ongoing invasion of the country by the Russian military.

"I think the window is already scheduled for four games, that's quite a heavy schedule anyway," he said.

"Whether they can find enough room in the calendar to make more dates available and play five games, I don't know. Six at that stage of the season when players have had a long, hard season with their clubs, they need a rest in the summer.

"It's going to be difficult for us but those are footballing matters, it's very, very important we don't forget the human matters. Everything takes a back seat in comparison to the situation in Ukraine at this moment in time.

"At the moment, there's lots of discussions going on of which most of it is above my head. All I can tell you is at this point negotiations are going on trying to look at all different kinds of scenarios. The biggest thing for me is I hope and pray we can play Ukraine in June. If we can do that then it means the situation it a lot better for everybody."

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Zander Clark (St Johnstone).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Club Brugge), Aaron Hickey (Bologna), Craig Halkett (Hearts), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Billy Gilmour (Norwich City, on loan from Chelsea), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Strikers: Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City), Ross Stewart (Sunderland).