Ukraine Women vs Scotland Women: Scotland face 'most difficult scenario' in World Cup qualifier, says Pedro Martinez Losa

Pedro Martinez Losa believes Scotland will face "the most difficult scenario" in their "key" Women's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.

The group match, delayed because of the Russian invasion, will take place in the Polish city of Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine.

Victory in the match would all but guarantee a play-off place for next year's finals but Martinez Losa believes it will be a tough trip.

"I would expect a packed stadium," the Spaniard said.

"This is the area where there are most Ukrainian refugees and it is close to the border."

Scotland's men lost 3-1 to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off at Hampden earlier this month and the head coach believes their women will be just as motivated.

"We expect probably the most difficult scenario in terms of the atmosphere and in terms of the level of the opponent," he said.

"It is a team that has been progressing and we expect a better team than we faced in the first match."

Image: Lisa Robertson has been called up to replace Cristy Grimshaw

Scotland are currently six points ahead of Ukraine as they aim to finish runners-up in European qualifying Group B behind leaders Spain.

Asked how important a win would be at Stadion Miejski, Martinez Losa replied: "It is key."

A win for Ukraine, who have two games in hand, would create a three-team finish for the play-off spot, with Hungary currently one point behind the Scots in third.

Martinez Losa has recalled Celtic's Kelly Clark and Lisa Robertson to his squad.

Defender Clark replaces Hibernian's Leah Eddie, while midfielder Robertson comes in for AC Milan forward Christy Grimshaw, who is short of fitness after returning from injury.

Scotland squad

Image: Kelly Clark has been capped once for Scotland

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cumings (Charlton Athletic), Jenna Fife (Rangers).

Defenders: Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City).

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lisa Evans (West Ham United), Lucy Graham (Everton), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Lisa Robertson (Celtic), Caroline Weir (Unattached).

Forwards: Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Lana Clelland (Sassuolo), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Unattached), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Jane Ross (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United).