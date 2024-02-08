Nations League 2024/25 draw: Scotland drawn with Croatia, Portugal and Poland in Group A1

Promoted Scotland meet Croatia, Portugal and Poland in Group A1 of Nations League, which begins in September; Steve Clark's side are embarking on first campaign in the competition's top pot after earning promotion from League B last year
Thursday 8 February 2024 19:32, UK
Scotland will face Croatia, Portugal and Poland in Group A1 when the next edition of the Nations League commences in September.
For the first time since the competition's inception, Steve Clark's side are in League A after earning promotion from League B1 last summer.
The Scots last met Croatia in Euro 2020, losing 3-1 at Hampden Park, and faced Poland in a friendly draw last year.
Their most recent meeting with Portugal, the inaugural winners of the tournament, was back in 2018.
England, meanwhile, will meet the Republic of Ireland competitively for the first time since 1991.
The English and Irish are also up against Euro 2004 winners Greece and Finland in Group B2.
Wales will take on Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey in Group B4, while Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland were drawn in Group C3, where they will compete against Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Belarus.
The league phase will be played between September and October before League A quarter-finals and promotion/relegation play-offs take place in March 2025.
Single-leg semis and a final will be played in June 2025.
League A
League B
League C
*subject to a play-off to decide final placings
League D
*subject to a play-off to decide final placings
