Nations League 2024/25 draw: Scotland drawn with Croatia, Portugal and Poland in Group A1

Scotland will face Croatia, Portugal and Poland in Group A1 when the next edition of the Nations League commences in September.

For the first time since the competition's inception, Steve Clark's side are in League A after earning promotion from League B1 last summer.

The Scots last met Croatia in Euro 2020, losing 3-1 at Hampden Park, and faced Poland in a friendly draw last year.

Their most recent meeting with Portugal, the inaugural winners of the tournament, was back in 2018.

Image: Scotland have been drawn alongside Croatia, Portugal and Poland in Group A1

England, meanwhile, will meet the Republic of Ireland competitively for the first time since 1991.

The English and Irish are also up against Euro 2004 winners Greece and Finland in Group B2.

Wales will take on Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey in Group B4, while Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland were drawn in Group C3, where they will compete against Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Belarus.

The league phase will be played between September and October before League A quarter-finals and promotion/relegation play-offs take place in March 2025.

Single-leg semis and a final will be played in June 2025.

Nations League 2024/25 draw in full

League A

Group A1 : Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland .

: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, . Group A2 : Italy, Belgium, France, Israel.

: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel. Group A3 : Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia.

League B

Group B1 : Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia.

: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia. Group B2 : England , Finland, Republic of Ireland , Greece.

: , Finland, , Greece. Group B3 : Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan.

: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan. Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey.

League C

Group C1 : Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia.

: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia. Group C2 : Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Gibraltar/Lithuania*.

: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Gibraltar/Lithuania*. Group C3 : Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland , Belarus.

: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, , Belarus. Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia.

*subject to a play-off to decide final placings

League D

Group D1 : Lithuania/Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein.

: Lithuania/Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein. Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra.

*subject to a play-off to decide final placings

Nations League 2024/25 schedule

Matchday 1: September 5-7 2024

September 5-7 2024 Matchday 2: September 8-10 2024

September 8-10 2024 Matchday 3: October 10-12 2024

October 10-12 2024 Matchday 4: October 13-15 2024

October 13-15 2024 Matchday 5: November 14-16 2024

November 14-16 2024 Matchday 6: November 17-19 2024

November 17-19 2024 Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024

November 2024 Knockout round play-offs: March 20-25 2025

March 20-25 2025 League A quarter-finals: March 20-25 2025

March 20-25 2025 Final tournament: June 4-8 2025

