Lewis Ferguson: Scotland midfielder set to miss Euro 2024 after Bologna confirm ACL injury

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson looks set to miss Euro 2024 after Bologna confirmed he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The 24-year-old was forced off during Saturday's Serie A draw against Monza and tests on Monday have concluded he will require surgery.

Ferguson - who featured in both of Scotland's friendlies last month - was expected to be named in the 23-player squad for the Euros.

Image: Ferguson (centre) scored six goals for Bologna this season

The news will come as a huge blow to Scotland boss Steve Clarke who admitted - in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports in December - that injuries could alter his plans for the finals.

Since leaving Aberdeen for Italy in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth around £3m, Ferguson has been a revelation with his form earning him a contract extension and the club captaincy.

Now on the brink of leading Bologna to Champions League qualification for the first time since 1964, it is no surprise he is catching the eye of clubs across Europe.

Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli are among a host of clubs tracking Ferguson, who had six goals and four assists to his name this season.

However, in an interview with Sky Italy, he revealed he was refusing to get caught up in the hype.

"When I was in Scotland I got used to being linked with teams," Ferguson told Sky Italy.

"Every transfer window when I played for Aberdeen I was always linked with teams so for me it's just become normal.

"I've got to be open-minded, as any footballer would be, but I just think about what's going on now and what game we have next.

"That's the truth, it's just day by day and game by game and I don't put my focus or my energy elsewhere."

What does it mean for Scotland?

Image: Ferguson played in both of Scotland's friendlies in March

Clarke had hinted Ferguson would not be a guaranteed starter due to competition for places in midfield.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor, Aston Villa's John McGinn, Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Bournemouth's Ryan Christie featured in every Euro qualifier - a feat only matched by forward Lyndon Dykes - suggesting Clarke will be consistent with his approach in the middle.

Stuart Armstrong (6), Kenny McLean (7) and Billy Gilmour (5) all featured regularly too and could have found themselves ahead of Ferguson - who featured in three qualifiers and both March friendlies.

Scotland's Euro 2024 warm-up matches

June 3: Gibraltar (n), friendly, kick-off TBD

June 7: Finland (h), friendly, kick-off 7.45pm

Who do Scotland face at Euro 2024?

Following the final friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland, Scotland will head to their Euro 2024 base camp located in the Bavarian resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen on June 9.

Clarke's side kick-off the tournament's opening match against hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena on June 14.

The Scots also face games against perennial qualifiers Switzerland and Hungary, who reached the knockout stages in 2016.

Scotland have history kicking off tournaments, having been drawn to face Brazil in the opener at World Cup 1998, a game they narrowly lost 2-1 to a second-half Tom Boyd own goal.

This time they begin at the Allianz Arena before facing Switzerland in Cologne on June 19, with Hungary awaiting in Stuttgart on June 23.

