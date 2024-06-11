Euro 2024: Who should start for Scotland against Germany?

Scotland are back at the Euros and their campaign starts on Friday night against tournament hosts Germany, but who should start in Munich?

It is an occasion to be relished rather than feared for Steve Clarke's team as they look to cause an upset in the opening game and make it out of the group for the first time.

Scotland will then face Switzerland on June 19 before their final group match against Hungary four days later.

After easing through qualification, Clarke's side went on a seven-game winless run with injuries to key players during that time.

A friendly win against Gibraltar and a draw with Finland ended that dismal spell with the Tartan Army hopeful they can make their mark.

But who should start against the hosts in Munich on Friday night?

Pick your Scotland starting XI

Steve Clarke has lost his two preferred right-backs to injury meaning Ross McCrorie or Anthony Ralston are set to start in defence. Both featured in the final warm-up games - so who would you pick?

Scott McTominay was Scotland's top scorer in qualifying, but injury meant he did not play in either of the final warm-up matches. Should the Manchester United midfielder return for opening night?

And is there a place for Stuart Armstrong? The Southampton midfielder has returned to full training but has not played since April due to a hamstring injury.

Image: Will Lawrence Shankland or Che Adams lead the line?

Lawrence Shankland scored Scotland's second in Friday's draw against Finland. Does he deserve another start, will Che Adams return to lead the line or will Tommy Conway be given the nod after an impressive debut?

Scotland's record vs Germany

Image: James Forrest and Grant Hanley played in Scotland's last match against Germany in 2015

The teams have faced each other 17 times and last met in a European Championship qualifier in 2015 with Scotland losing to the then world champions 3-2 at Hampden Park.

Two of Scotland's current squad, James Forrest and Grant Hanley, started that match in Glasgow.

Image: Don Hutchison scored in Scotland's late win versus Germany in 1999

Scotland have only beaten their opening opponents four times, with the last victory coming in a friendly in 1999.

Managed by Craig Brown, Scotland defeated a German side that included names such as Oliver Bierhoff and Lothar Matthaus thanks to a second-half goal from Everton's Don Hutchison.

Scotland's Euro 2024 schedule

Scotland have history kicking off tournaments, having been drawn to face Brazil in the opener at World Cup 1998, a game they narrowly lost 2-1 to a second-half Tom Boyd own goal.

This time around the venue is the Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) where the hosts are their opponents.

The Scots also face games against perennial qualifiers Switzerland in Cologne on June 19, with Hungary - who reached the knockouts in 2016 - awaiting in Stuttgart on June 23.

Scotland’s potential route to the final finishing as group winners… If Scotland finish as winners of Group A but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Denmark (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)



Quarter-final: Friday July 5 – Spain vs Scotland (MHPArena, Stuttgart)



Semi-final: Tuesday July 9 – Scotland vs Netherlands; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Scotland vs France; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Scotland’s potential route to the final finishing as group runners-up… If Scotland finish as Group A runners-up but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Italy (Olympiastadion, Berlin)



Quarter-final: Saturday July 6 – England vs Scotland (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf)



Semi-final: Wednesday July 10 – France vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Spain vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams...

One of:

Sunday June 30 - Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Monday July 1 - Group F winners vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Tuesday July 2: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D (Allianz Arena, Munich)Quarter-finals

If Scotland finish first in Group A and win round of 16 game...

Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

If Scotland finish second in Group A and win round of 16 game...

Saturday July 6 (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams and win round of 16 game...

One of:

Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

Friday July 5 (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Saturday July 6 - (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Semi-finals

If Scotland finish first in Group A, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

If Scotland finish second in Group A, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

One of:

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

And finally, the final...

Sunday July 14 - kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

