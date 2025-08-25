Scotland: Aaron Hickey, Ben Gannon Doak, Ryan Christie return for World Cup qualifiers away to Denmark and Belarus

Head coach Steve Clarke has recalled a host of familiar faces ahead of Scotland's opening World Cup qualifiers.

Brentford right-back Aaron Hickey makes a welcome return after almost two years away from the squad following a long-term injury.

Winger Ben Gannon Doak, who has just joined Bournemouth from Liverpool in a deal worth £25m, is also back for the first time since November.

Doak's new club team-mate Ryan Christie missed the last camp but is now in line to make his 60th cap for the national side.

Who could be his No 1?

Image: Could Zander Clark (L) edge out Angus Gunn (R) and Liam Kelly for the number one spot?

The goalkeeping department has caused boss Clarke some recent headaches - and they could continue next month.

He had given Cieran Slicker a debut against Iceland - but that didn't go to plan for the 22-year-old, and while Ross Doohan also featured in the June friendlies, he is now a back-up at Celtic.

While they both drop out, Angus Gunn retains his place, but the 29-year-old has not featured for Nottingham Forest since his move in the summer - casting doubt over his readiness.

Craig Gordon had reclaimed the gloves for Scotland's last six competitive matches. However, the 42-year-old is injured, meaning Hearts team-mate Zander Clark returns and could add to his four caps - having featured in every league game for his club this season.

Rangers' Liam Kelly is also in the squad, but is second choice at Ibrox and made just one League Cup appearance this campaign - leaving Clarke with a big call to make.

Who else is in the squad?

Image: Dominic Hyam's debut against Norway in 2023 was his last Scotland appearance

Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Hyam makes a return for the first time in over two years in defence, alongside the likes of Hibernian's Grant Hanley, captain Andy Robertson, Celtic's Kieran Tierney and John Souttar of Rangers.

However, there is no space for Everton's Nathan Patterson or Ryan Porteous who has just moved to Los Angeles.

At the other end of the field, Scotland fans have long awaited a prolific goalscorer. However, there is new hope that Hibernian's Kieron Bowie could fill that void.

Image: Kieron Bowie has impressed since joining Hibernian

He has two goals in two league games so far, plus scored a contender for goal of the season in their Conference League qualifier against Partizan.

Bowie made his debut in the 4-0 win over Liechtenstein and will be joined by Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst and Che Adams as Clarke's forward options, as Hearts' Lawrence Shankland misses out.

Lennon Miller, who moved to Udinese in a £4.7m move this month, retains his place. He's one of five players who play in the Serie A, with Ballon d'Or nominee Scott McTominay and his Napoli team-mate Billy Gilmour also in the group.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Udinese).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Kieron Bowie (Hibernian), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham), George Hirst (Ipswich).

Robertson remains optimistic despite results

Captain Andy Robertson remains optimistic about Scotland's hopes of World Cup qualification despite admitting recent results have not been "up to scratch".

They slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park before a 4-0 win against Liechtenstein, a team ranked 205th in the world.

Scotland have won just four of their last 16 games and at home the record stands at one victory in nine.

"I'm still optimistic, I'm still looking forward to the future," he told Sky Sports News at his AR26 golf day.

Image: Steve Clarke will become Scotland's longest-serving manager during the next international break, surpassing the late Craig Brown

"We know maybe the last year and stuff hasn't been up to scratch but I still believe in the squad that we've got. I do believe that we can cause any team problems as long as we get back to the basics that we're good at.

"We know how hard it is to qualify for a World Cup.

"The last time we tried it, we had a pretty perfect campaign, only finishing a couple of points behind Denmark. We then go into the play-offs and we know how hard the games in the play-offs are.

"But if we get back to doing what we're good at, back to our basics, back to our basic principles, then I do believe we can give anyone a game.

"I think we've shown that at the highest level. We've drawn against Portugal, beaten Croatia, beat Spain.

"I know that feels a long time ago, but we have competed against teams when we do that right and that's what we're going to need to do for all six games to give ourselves a chance."