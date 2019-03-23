Gareth Bale says Wales are going for Euro 2020 Group E top spot

0:20 Gareth Bale says Wales are going for the top spot in Group E of the European Qualifiers, despite Croatia being the bookies' favourites Gareth Bale says Wales are going for the top spot in Group E of the European Qualifiers, despite Croatia being the bookies' favourites

Wales are going for the top spot in Euro 2020 Qualifying Group E despite Croatia being the bookies' favourites, says Gareth Bale.

After watching the World Cup runners-up begin their campaign with a 2-1 win over Azerbaijan, Wales will be kicking off with a home game against Slovakia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, live on Sky Sports - with both teams expected to be fighting for second place in the group.

Bale says his team have defied the odds before and he is confident they can do it again.

"We are going for top spot," he said. "I don’t know why we wouldn’t. We are always the underdogs so the bookies aren’t always right.

"We are going to go into this qualifying campaign looking to win the group.

"Obviously, we know both countries [Croatia and Slovakia] got off to winning starts the other day but there’s no reason why we can’t go on and win the group."

Slovakia defeated Hungary 2-0 to put themselves at the top of Group E early on but Bale believes this Wales squad - which now features young players such David Brooks, Ben Woodburn and Harry Wilson - is prepared for another European run.

"All of the youngsters know what it means, what it takes to qualify.

"We’ve watched videos from the last qualifying campaign just to relive what it was like and we know it is going to be difficult.

"We know it is a hard group, it’s always difficult to qualify for major tournaments but we are all ready, we are all prepared. We are ready to give everything on that pitch for the jersey and we will do all we can."

Wales’ memorable Euro 2016 tournament run began with a 2-1 win over Slovakia - and with Bale scoring the opener inside 10 minutes - and he also scored his first International goal against them 10 years prior. However, he said past success against a certain team doesn't affect his mentality.

"I always feel like I fancy a goal.

"Obviously, I’ve scored against them a couple of times before but going into the game, it makes no difference.

"I’m still going to have to try my hardest to score goals to help the team and it’s the same for everybody."