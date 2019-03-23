Wales vs Slovakia preview: Aaron Ramsey missing for European Qualifiers opener

Watch Wales vs Slovakia on Sky Sports Football and Main Event at 2pm on Sunday

Ryan Giggs' Wales kick off their European Qualifiers campaign against Slovakia in Cardiff on Sunday without the injured Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey sat out the friendly win over Trinidad & Tobago as Giggs rested his first team, but the manager confirmed on Saturday that the midfielder had gone back to Arsenal.

At his pre-match press conference, he said: "We hoped Aaron would make it but he has gone back to Arsenal. It's a blow."

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales' clash with Slovakia

Slovakia, who beat Hungary 2-0 in their Group E opener on Thursday, will provide tough opposition at the Cardiff City Stadium, but Gareth Bale is fit, ready and raring to go for Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales.

Bale said: "I'm looking forward to this qualifying campaign for Wales. We're ready to give everything for the jersey. We want to be playing in the major tournaments and experience again what we've been through.

Wales vs Slovakia Live on

"We're going for top spot. There's no reason why we can't win the group."

Under Giggs, Wales have won two and lost two of their four previous competitive matches, falling to a 2-1 defeat in their last clash against Denmark. Wales have not lost back-to-back competitive games since September 2013 (a run of three).

Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale and Ben Davies in action during a Wales training session

Team news

As well as Ramsey, Wales will be without injured trio Ethan Ampadu, Sam Vokes and Tom Lawrence for Sunday's game.

David Brooks, Daniel James and James Lawrence should be fit despite training separately from the main squad in midweek, while Ben Davies, Joe Allen and Bale should return after being rested.

Opta facts

3:44 Highlights of the International friendly between Wales and Trinidad & Tobago Highlights of the International friendly between Wales and Trinidad & Tobago

This will be just the fourth meeting between Wales and Slovakia, with the Dragons winning two and losing one - most recently a 2-1 victory at Euro 2016 in the group stages.

In Slovakia's only previous visit to Wales in any competition, they ran out 5-1 winners in a Euro 2008 qualifier at the Principality Stadium back in October 2006.

Wales have won their opening match in their last two major qualifying campaigns, beating Moldova 4-0 in World Cup 2018 qualifying, and Andorra 2-1 in EURO 2016 qualifying.

This will be Wales' 15th European Championships qualification campaign, with the Dragons looking to secure successful back-to-back attempts after reaching their first European Championship finals in France in 2016.

Slovakia are winless in their last six away games in all competitions (D1 L5), since a 2-1 victory in Lithuania back in June 2017.

0:20 Gareth Bale says Wales are going for the top spot in their Euro 2020 Qualifying Group, despite Croatia being the bookies favourites. Gareth Bale says Wales are going for the top spot in their Euro 2020 Qualifying Group, despite Croatia being the bookies favourites.

Charlie's prediction

I have seen comments this competition will define Giggs' managerial skills. Wales have got some good young players, but I am not sure what they are building at the back. Ashley Williams has been there a long time. Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale are the stars, but Ben Woodburn may be thrown into it as the young players have always done well. It is the first game at home against an awkward side, but Ramsey and Bale's real quality will prove the difference.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Wales 2-1 Slovakia