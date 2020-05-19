Coronavirus: Welsh season ended, Connah's Quay Nomads crowned champions

Connah's Quay Nomads midfielder Callum Morris celebrates

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed the end of its 2019-20 domestic league season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Connah's Quay Nomads have been crowned Cymru Premier champions after an unweighted points-per-game system was used to determine the final standings across all four tiers of the men's leagues.

The same method was applied for the Welsh Premier Women's League, in which Swansea City Ladies were declared winners.

Congratulations to @SwansLadies who have been named as @thinkorchard WPWL Champions for 2019/20! 🏆



Image graphic credit @NJDPhotography7 & @deancdavies pic.twitter.com/4FiPnMRWCc — The Welsh Premier Women’s League (@theWPWL) May 19, 2020

The FAW said the decision had been made following consultation with clubs, and that it has "yet to decide" on whether promotion and relegation will take place across the men's tiers, with a decision to be "in due course".

"The FAW Board took into consideration the health and safety of all those involved with these leagues," Welsh football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Furthermore, the FAW Board also considered the specific economic and financial impact of attempting to finish the season during the pandemic and therefore felt it was imperative not to risk the long-term financial stability of the leagues and their clubs.

It is the first time Connah's Quay Nomads have won the Cymru Premier, as they finished ahead of New Saints, who had won the title for the last eight seasons, with Bala Town third.

As a result, Connah's Quay will enter qualifying for next season's Champions League, while New Saints and Bala Town will both receive places in the preliminary rounds of the Europa League.

The Welsh Cup has been postponed, with hope still being held that it could be resumed before the start of the next league season, but the Europa League qualifying spot reserved for the competition has been given to fourth-placed Cymru Premier side Barry Town.