Aaron Ramsey withdraws from Wales squad as Gareth Bale returns

Aaron Ramsey has withdrawn from the Wales squad, which included Gareth Bale, for their upcoming games against the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Bale returns to the squad after missing October's international games because of a knee injury, while Ramsey, who was initially included in Thursday's 29-man squad announcement, drops out after scans revealed the severity of the thigh injury he suffered playing in the Champions League for Juventus on Wednesday.

Juventus posted on their club website on Thursday: "Aaron Ramsey, who was substituted off during last night's match, was subjected to examinations at J Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh. In 10 days it will be re-evaluated again."

Image: Gareth Bale returns to the Wales squad after missing October's international matches through injury

Wales face the United States in a friendly at the Liberty Stadium on November 12 before crucial Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland on November 15 and Finland on November 18, both at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales will be without manager Ryan Giggs for all three matches, after he was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The Welsh FA released a statement on Tuesday confirming Giggs would not be involved in the international camp following the allegations, which he denies.

His assistant coach, former Watford and Sheffield United defender Robert Page, will instead take charge of the team for the next three games and will be supported by Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg.

Wales, who are top of their Nations League group after three wins and a draw, are without first-choice goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and his deputy Adam Davies through injury.

Image: Wales are without manager Ryan Giggs, after he was arrested on suspicion of assault

Dunfermline's Owain Fon Williams, who was part of the squad which reached the semi-final of Euro 2016 under Chris Coleman, has been recalled along with Newport's Tom King.

Defenders Tom Lockyer and James Lawrence are also recalled and Newport midfielder Josh Sheehan wins a first senior call-up after being preferred to Cardiff's Will Vaulks.

Tom Lawrence features in a Wales squad for the first time this year after summer surgery.

Full Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Daniel Ward, Owain Fon Williams, Tom King

Defenders: Chris Gunter, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams, James Lawrence, Ben Cabango, Rhys Norrington-Davies

Midfielders: Jonathan Williams, Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Daniel James, Matthew Smith, Joe Morrell, Dylan Levitt, Brennan Johnson, Josh Sheehan

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Tom Lawrence, Kiefer Moore, Tyler Roberts, Rabbi Matondo