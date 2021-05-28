Joe Morrell: Wales midfielder says the prospect of playing at Euro 2020 is a 'surreal' feeling

Wales midfielder Joe Morrell is focusing on Euro 2020 after persuading his girlfriend to buy Panini stickers of him from eBay.

Morrell says the magnitude of playing in this summer's European Championships hit home after realising he was pictured in the tournament's famous sticker album.

"To have a sticker is pretty surreal so I've got a few at home now," Morrell said.

"I can't imagine Gaz (Gareth Bale) or Rambo (Aaron Ramsey) doing it but for me, the first time, it's something special.

"I got my girlfriend to buy one off eBay because I didn't want to be seen getting my own sticker. I felt it would have been a bit weird with my email address coming up.

"I've grown up watching the Euros and hopefully it's not the last time I'm involved for Wales at a major tournament."

Morrell has struggled for game-time at Luton since his October move from Bristol City.

Image: Morrell has found game time hard to come by at Luton but has thrived with Wales

The 24-year-old made only five Championship appearances for the Hatters, but he has impressed on the international stage and is certain to be in Wales' 26-man Euro 2020 squad which boss Robert Page will announce on Sunday evening.

"It's definitely been a frustrating season for me and it didn't go to plan for whatever reason," Morrell said.

"The chance of regular Championship football was what I wanted, but I do feel fit and 100 per cent ready to go for that first game.

"When I get that red shirt on I have an extra spring in my step.

"I will focus on the Euros now, but I want to play regularly at whatever level and I will address that next season."

Image: Robert Page faces some difficult selection decisions ahead of the Euros

Morrell was speaking on a day when Wales manager Ryan Giggs appeared at Manchester Crown Court after being charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Giggs denies the charges and will face trial in January next year.

Page has been in charge since Giggs was put on leave in November and Morrell said: "The boys have taken to him well.

"He was my U21s manager and I've always had a good relationship with him.

"We've always been quite laid-back with the situation as a squad. Senior players have been running the dressing room really well and we've never looked into it too deep.

"Pagey's the manager and we have the same messages. It's not a case of moving on, we're just trying to keep it as similar as possible."