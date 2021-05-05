Rob Page: Ryan Giggs' absence leaves Wales' caretaker boss in full charge ahead of Euros

Wales caretaker boss Rob Page says he has taken full control of the national team's preparations for Euro 2020 in the absence of manager Ryan Giggs.

Giggs stepped down from his role in November and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26 after being charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her sister and with controlling or coercive behaviour. He denies the charges.

Page said: "Of course they're difficult circumstances, there's no hiding away from that, but it is what it is, the situation we've been put in, so we're dealing with it in the best way possible.

"The previous two camps the boys have reacted in a positive way, they've not been affected by it whatsoever and I think common sense prevails and it's a continuity that the players want as well."

Page revealed he had been in touch with Giggs, who has missed the last two training camps in November and March, and the former Manchester United winger has offered his support from a distance.

"It's great to hear that, but ultimately now the decisions moving forward will be from myself and (coaches) Albert (Stuivenberg) and Tony Strudwick, Tony Roberts and the collective as a group," Page said.

Image: Wales qualified for Euro 2020 with victory over Hungary

When asked if Giggs would have any involvement leading up to the tournament, Page said: "No. I had a great conversation with Ryan last week.

"Obviously we've been in touch. You don't go from being friends and work colleagues, working in a close environment, to then not speaking."

Page added: "Of course I will speak with him. He wants what's best for Wales. Yes, with regards to decisions and finalising things, that will be me.

"But what Ryan has said is that, if I need any advice or I need a different perspective on things, then he's always going to be there. He wants what's best for Wales as well."

Page has won four of his six games in charge, with the only defeat coming against the world's top-ranked side Belgium.