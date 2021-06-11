Wales Euro 2020 reporter notebook: Rob Page's formation decision will be key to his side's approach in opener

Wales are having a unique Euro 2020 experience. Unlike England and Scotland, Wales have had a long journey to get to their base in Azerbaijan for the opening part of the tournament.

A seven-hour flight, three-hour time difference and scorching temperatures actually make it feel more like a traditional tournament. It's different, exciting and nerve-wracking in equal measure.

Ahead of Wales' first match in Group A, manager Rob Page does have a few headaches and dilemmas to solve.

First up, what formation does he attempt to take the Swiss on with? For some time now Wales have switched formation from a back three with two wing-backs to the more traditional back four with relative ease. On the eve of the Euros, Page won't be worrying whether his players can adapt. They can. It's just whether that is the best formation to be able to beat the Swiss.

By playing with a back three, it allows wing-backs such as Conor Roberts and Neco Williams to really cause headaches for the opposition as they get high up the pitch. Both have very good 'engines' so they're used to running up and down during a game. Williams, in particular, is rapid.

The three centre-back system works for Wales, it's just who will Page pick? I've a feeling he could go Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and bring Ethan Ampadu into that back three, meaning Chris Mepham might be the unlucky one to miss out. Good chance I'm wrong, it's just a feeling that you always get something different before a tournament.

A back three has a knock-on effect for the shape higher up the field.

Does the false nine role come to the fore here? That would suggest Kieffer Moore, the tall Cardiff City striker would not start. Instead a forward three of Gareth Bale, Dan James and Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey, we're told, is fit and if he is, you can't leave him out! However, if Page were to start with a back four, then things change. Obviously, the defence in terms of personnel would change a little, but a back four might make it more of a possibility that Moore would start.

Moore is a handful, but what he does best is makes space for other players by tying up defenders. He also links well by holding the ball up remarkably well. This can be so beneficial for players like Bale, Ramsey and James to be able to be on the front foot attacking their opponent.

So, for Page, his formation to a high degree dictates his player selection.

1:34 Wales manager Rob Page says it will be an extremely proud day for him to lead his country at Euro 2020, and has given an update on the fitness of Aaron Ramsey

My gut feeling is Page will start the game with a back three, two wing-backs and a false nine role, but if the Swiss are proving to be stubborn to break down what Wales can do with ease is switch formation to a back four.

We are told all 26 Wales players are fit - although Ramsey gave us a little scare when he sat out training on Thursday. He fronted up though and explained that due to the injuries he has carried over the last 18 months or so, he is a player that just needs special attention during training.

Some days it is just best for him to keep his feet up and have a light session when his medical team recommend.

For Wales at these Euros, the expectation is raised a little in the sense it is no longer a 'first' Euros. Wales appear neither deluded nor pessimistic. They expect to progress from Group A to the knockout stages, but are under no illusion that journey could be a tough one.

What will help Wales though is the belief an opening-game victory over Switzerland would give them. If they achieve that, a range of emotions from confidence to relief would cascade through the squad. It also provides momentum.

Wales know a win over Switzerland would put them in a strong position, with games against Turkey and Italy to come. Their chins will be held high and their football will flow.

