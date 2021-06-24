Kieffer Moore: I'm adapting game at Euro 2020 to avoid yellow cards for Wales

Kieffer Moore says his "stature" makes him an easy target for referees at Euro 2020 as the Wales forward admits to adapting the way he has played throughout the tournament.

The Cardiff City striker scored in Wales' opening 1-1 draw against Switzerland, a match in which he also picked up a yellow card for catching Fabian Schar in the face with a stray elbow.

Moore, who stands at 6ft 5in, said he has had to think about the way he jumps for the ball, having gone on to avoid further bookings against Turkey and Italy as Wales progressed to the last 16.

"When referees look at my stature and my height, I've kind of made it to be an easy target," he told Sky Sports News. "If opponents go down, realistically I haven't probably touched them, but they've thrown themselves to the floor and it looks like I have.

"It's also about me taking myself out of those situations and look like I'm not doing that really."

Asked about modifying his jump, he added: "I did do that, but jumping without the arms is very hard. In a way, I had to get through to not get yellow carded. It's all about adapting, if I can not get another yellow card I'll be happy to keep trying to do that."

Image: Kieffer Moore suffered a bloodied nose after a challenge from Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu (AP)

Moore took his fair share of knocks during the group stage, but said he is fully fit for the last-16 meeting with Denmark on Saturday after a cut to the head and a bloodied nose.

"It takes its toll but I'm all good," he added. "I've just been in the wars, it's part and parcel of football. The way I play I'm bound to get some minor knocks."

0:38 Wales winger Dan James believes Denmark will be fully focused on their last-16 clash despite a difficult and emotional start to Euro 2020 following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest

Moore admitted he is relishing the experience at his first major tournament, but wants to keep going as Wales fans are not permitted to attend the last-16 tie in Amsterdam due to travel restrictions.

"You can feel we've been hard done by, but for us obviously finding out the semi-final and final is at Wembley, that's more of an incentive than ever for us to see if we can reach those heights and get Wales fans back in there," Moore said.

0:41 Wales manager Robert Page says they have analysed their Euro 2020 last-16 opponents Denmark and will be out to beat them on Saturday

The 28-year-old also said Wales must focus on the occasion when facing Denmark, who qualified for the knockouts after Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their opening game against Finland.

"I don't think it could play a part in the game," Moore said. "What happened was devastating but to see him in good health now is amazing. That shouldn't take anything from the way we set-up. It's a horrible situation but we can't let that affect us."

Eriksen is recovering at home after he was discharged from hospital last week.