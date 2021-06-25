Gareth Bale unfazed by Wales' underdog status ahead of Euro 2020 last-16 match vs Denmark

Gareth Bale says Wales are used to being underdogs, with Euro 2020 last-16 opponents Denmark being backed across Europe following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest.
Midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's opening game of the tournament against Finland and is currently recovering at home.
Denmark qualified for the knockout stage on a wave of emotion and have become most people's 'second team', but captain Bale said the position of underdogs is familiar to Wales.
"That's normal anyway," the Real Madrid forward said at his pre-match press conference before Saturday's game in Amsterdam.
"We're always the underdogs and used to that tag. It doesn't make a difference to us."
Bale said the Wales camp had sent their support to Eriksen since the 29-year-old Inter Milan player collapsed at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on June 12.
"Obviously we understand the situation that happened with them and we've sent all our best wishes to Christian," Bale said.
"What a great job the Denmark team did with that. But come game day tomorrow it will be just us and them on the pitch, and hopefully we can put a great performance in and get the job done."
Denmark completed a Nations League double over Wales in 2018 when the two countries last met, winning 2-0 in Aarhus and 2-1 in Cardiff.
Bale said: "It's another big challenge. We know Denmark are a very good team, very well organised and have some very good players.
"So they won't be underestimated by us. We'll be ready to go come kick-off and put in a big performance."