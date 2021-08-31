Adam Davies: Stoke goalkeeper withdraws from Wales squad after testing positive for Covid-19

Stoke goalkeeper Adam Davies becomes the latest player to withdraw from the Wales squad after he tested positive for Covid-19; Aaron Ramsey and Joe Rodon among other absentees through injury; Salford goalkeeper Tom King called up for September matches against Finland, Belarus and Estonia

Image: Adam Davies has been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad after testing positive for Covid-19

Adam Davies has withdrawn from the Wales squad after testing positive for Covid-19, the Football Associated of Wales has confirmed.

The Stoke goalkeeper will miss Wales' matches against Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday, as well as the qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

Salford City's Tom King has been called up as Davies' replacement.

An FAW statement read: "The Football Association of Wales can confirm that a member of the Cymru National Team squad, Adam Davies, has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Having liaised with Public Health Wales since the positive test was recorded, Adam will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss Cymru's upcoming three matches.

"The FAW and Public Health Wales are working to establish whether there are any close contacts within the squad and an update will be provided in due course."

Wales' preparations for their September fixtures have been beset by withdrawals, with Aaron Ramsey the most high-profile of the players to pull out with injury.

On Tuesday, David Brooks was confirmed as another absentee, while Brandon Cooper, Ethan Ampadu and Tyler Roberts will also miss the Belarus game over visa issues.

George Thomas, Joe Rodon and Neco Williams also withdrew from the squad on Monday with injuries.

