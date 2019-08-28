Liam Donnelly named in Northern Ireland squad for European Qualifier

Liam Donnelly has been named in Northern Ireland's squad after scoring seven goals in seven games for Motherwell this season

Liam Donnelly has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for the home friendly against Luxembourg on September 5 and the home European Qualifier against Germany on September 9.

The 23-year-old, who is Northern Ireland's most capped U21 international, has scored seven goals in as many games for Motherwell this season after moving into midfield from a defensive role.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has recalled Donnelly's Motherwell team-mate, goalkeeper Trevor Carson, and Ross County defender Callum Morris.

Kyle Lafferty joined Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 after being released by Rangers last month

There is no place in the 25-man group for striker Kyle Lafferty, who announced on Tuesday that he has joined Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 after being released by Rangers last month.

Veteran defender Gareth McAuley, who is without a club after leaving Rangers at the end of last season, is also not included in the squad.

O'Neill is also unable to call upon Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood, after he announced his retirement from international football.

Northern Ireland are top of European Qualifiers Group C, and sit three points ahead of Germany after winning all four of their matches so far.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Connor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith, Tom Flanagan, Callum Morris

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Niell McGinn, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Jordan Jones, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Thompson, Liam Donnelly

Forwards: Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Paul Smyth