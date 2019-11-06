Northern Ireland News

More from Football

Northern Ireland squad unchanged for European Qualifiers against Netherlands and Germany

Watch Northern Ireland vs Netherlands on November 16 and Germany vs Northern Ireland on November 19, both live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 06/11/19 12:41pm

Northern Ireland's squad is unchanged for the upcoming European Qualifiers
Northern Ireland's squad is unchanged for the upcoming European Qualifiers

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has named an unchanged squad for the decisive European Qualifiers against the Netherlands and Germany.

O'Neill has retained the same 25-man group he announced for last month's defeat to the Dutch and the subsequent friendly win away in the Czech Republic.

Norwich defender Jamal Lewis was forced to pull out of those games due to a knee injury but is fit again having returned to the Canaries side in recent weeks.

St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy is the only uncapped player involved after receiving his first call-up last time out.

N Ireland vs Netherlands

November 16, 2019, 7:15pm

Germany vs N Ireland

November 19, 2019, 7:40pm

Watford's Craig Cathcart, Hearts' Michael Smith, Cardiff's Gavin Whyte and Blackpool's Jordan Thompson are all expected to be ready despite recent fitness concerns.

Northern Ireland sit third in Group C, just three points behind each of their final two opponents. Ronald Koeman's Holland visit Windsor Park on November 16, with the team's campaign concluding in Frankfurt three days later.

