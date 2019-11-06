Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland boss addresses links to Stoke job

Michael O'Neill has been linked with the vacant manager's role at Stoke City

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says "good ownership and good people" are key factors when it comes to deciding his next job after international management.

The former Newcastle midfielder admitted he has been flattered by club interest in recent years after he was asked about the Stoke City vacancy, as he named his Northern Ireland squad to face Netherlands and Germany.

O'Neill has overseen 69 games for his country since being appointed in 2011 and guided his side to the round of 16 at the European Championships in France three years ago.

"This has been a constant thing particularly around international weeks because typically that's when clubs look to change their manager," O'Neill said.

"I've always said that when I do step away from international management it's important the club has good ownership and good people to work for so that's the priority in any thinking I'll have.

"It's always flattering. It's better to be linked than not linked, let's be honest. That applies to any job. It's not a distraction for me. It's been something that has been ongoing over a couple of years.

"The focus is on preparing for next week's games. If and when a situation arises you look at that scenario at that point in time but at this minute my focus is on the two games that lie ahead."

Lee Bowyer, Tony Pulis and Chris Hughton are also among the candidates who have been touted to replace Nathan Jones at the bet365 Stadium, following his sacking.

O'Neill has previously rejected Scotland to stay with Northern Ireland and he has attracted interest from West Brom and Sunderland.

Northern Ireland remain in contention to get out of Group C going into the final round of Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures but need to win both games and one of them by two clear goals to go through automatically.

They were 10 minutes from a famous win in Rotterdam last month before two stoppage-time strikes dealt a huge blow to their qualification chances.

Watford defender Craig Cathcart was named in O'Neill's squad for their upcoming games despite being doubtful with a back injury, while Jamal Lewis returns after missing the last two matches.

