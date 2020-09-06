Jonny Evans rejoins Northern Ireland training before Norway clash

4:25 Highlights from the match between Romania and Northern Ireland Highlights from the match between Romania and Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans is back training with the Northern Ireland players at Windsor Park after missing the 1-1 draw in Romania due to "personal reasons".

Leicester defender Evans did not travel to Bucharest with the rest of the team as Ian Baraclough gained a point in his first game in charge since replacing Michael O'Neill in April.

With Evans back training, the 32-year-old could be set to feature in Northern Ireland's second Nations League match against Norway on Monday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Evans is back in training after missing the Romainia game

It is a defensive boost for Northern Ireland, who are already without Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan.

Flanagan withdrew last week as his wife is due to give birth, with Arsenal's 20-year-old defender Daniel Ballard called up in his place and making his senior debut in Friday's Nations League opener.

Meanwhile at Windsor Park, Jamal Lewis, subject of a bid from Newcastle, is also training and has not left the camp despite the developments.

Leeds' Stuart Dallas, who could make his Premier League debut against Liverpool next week - live on Sky Sports - has sat out training while striker Kyle Lafferty is not training either.

How to watch Nations League on Sky Sports

0:19 Ian Barraclough talks about the 1-1 Nations League draw against Romania Ian Barraclough talks about the 1-1 Nations League draw against Romania

You will be able to watch all 162 Nations League matches live on Sky Sports - plus the semi-finals, third-place play-off and final. Games will be shown across our main channels and via the red button.

For a full rundown of Nations League fixtures and where to watch them on Sky Sports head to our fixture page.

If you're out and about, you can follow all of those Home Nations games on the Sky Sports website and app, where we'll have minute-by-minute updates and show you the goals as they go in.

We'll also have highlights of every game involving the Home Nations and the best of the other Nations League fixtures available too.