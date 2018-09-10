Seamus Coleman out for Republic of Ireland against Poland with injury

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of Republic of Ireland’s friendly in Poland on Tuesday with a foot injury.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes as captain in the defeat to Wales on Thursday but has suffered a knock in training.

It is not yet known how serious the problem is for a player who spent almost a year on the sidelines last year with a fractured leg, with Everton to play West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

But Coleman will not play in Poland, joining the likes of Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Harry Arter, Alan Browne, Shane Long, James McClean, Jon Walters and Sean Maguire on the sidelines.

Manager Martin O'Neill is expecting a tough encounter on Tuesday after admitting his team are going through a difficult phase following two back-to-back competitive defeats.

"We need to improve greatly on our performance against Wales. We are missing some main players but we need to do better," he said.

"It will be a difficult evening for us but we want to get back to our strengths as much as we can and make it difficult for Poland."