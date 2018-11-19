Martin O'Neill says he remains the right man for Ireland and his team are making progress

Martin O'Neill remains adamant he still has the enthusiasm to be Republic of Ireland boss and feels his team are making progress.

Ireland failed to score for the fourth game running as they ended their Nations League campaign with a 0-0 draw in Denmark.

The hosts created the better chances and Nicolai Jorgensen struck a post after some comical defending by Richard Keogh, but Denmark were very wasteful with their 76 per cent possession and had just one shot on target from 26 attempts while Ireland had just three shots on goal.

Despite the lacklustre attacking showing, O'Neill took plenty of positives from their clean sheet.

"We were very strong defensively, as we probably had to be," he told Sky Sports.

"Overall, in terms of creativity, maybe not completely there, but I thought the commitment was absolutely excellent against a very strong Danish team.

"In the competitive games we've played this season, I think that might have been our eighth debutant, and the players are getting used to playing with each other.

"The players are bedding in, young players coming on. This is international football, this is a massive step up for a number of our players, but they are trying to adjust."

"It's certainly been tough (this year). We have played five friendlies, but we haven't chosen easy friendlies. We've never done that.

"We've tried to play the hard games as much as possible. I think we will learn far more by playing tough opposition.

"We are making progress. The young players will come through, and hopefully with a little bit of guidance by some of the senior players and all of us round about it, they can be ready in a few months' time.

"I think in my professional playing career and in my managerial career, I don't think I could have won the things that I won as a player and manager if I didn't have that drive and enthusiasm."