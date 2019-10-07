Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy impressed by Aaron Connolly

0:45 Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy says Brighton's Aaron Connolly is in contention to start against Georgia after scoring twice against Tottenham. Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy says Brighton's Aaron Connolly is in contention to start against Georgia after scoring twice against Tottenham.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says young forward Aaron Connolly is very much in his thoughts for their upcoming matches.

Connolly has only just been drafted into the senior Irish squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers in Georgia and Switzerland.

But McCarthy says the 19-year-old's weekend double for Brighton against Tottenham proves he deserves to be in the mix over the next fortnight.

Georgia vs Rep Ire Live on

"I wouldn't have put him in the squad unless I thought he was (in contention)," said McCarthy.

"He was excellent (against Tottenham). His goals were both very good - I thought his first one was excellent.

"His movement was good, he got across the defender and then, having had the first shot saved, he had the presence of mind to spin and put it in the net.

"He really has got some personality on the pitch, that's for sure.

"If somebody gets in the first team in the Premier League and is playing well and scoring goals, then he's every chance of getting a chance in our team.

Switzerland vs Rep Ire Live on

"I'm not surprised by him, I'm delighted by his performances.

"The fact that he's come in here on a high with some momentum from the weekend is nice as well. He gives me a really good option."

McCarthy remains hopeful that Shane Duffy and David McGoldrick could be fit in time to play some part in the qualifiers.

He said: "I had a message from Shane earlier on and he said he's feeling good.

"I haven't spoken to David for a while but (Sheffield United manager) Chris Wilder mentioned they're doing everything they can to get him fit.

"Both lads want to be fit and, if they can get there, I'll wait as long as I can."